(KMAland) -- Auburn dropped a 15-7 opening round decision to Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Wednesday at the state tournament.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning, but GACC answered with seven in the bottom half and added three apiece in the second and third frames.
Leah Grant led Auburn with four hits while Maddie Reiman smashed a home run in the defeat. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday morning in an elimination game against Hastings St. Cecilia at 9:00 AM.
View the complete Missouri district and Nebraska state softball scoreboard below.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at Stanberry)
Stanberry 10 Northeast Nodaway 0
Missouri Class 1 District 14 (at Dearborn)
North Andrew 14 South Holt 9
Missouri Class 1 District 13 (at King City)
King City/Union Star 15 Winston 0
Pattonsburg 11 Tri-County 1
Missouri Class 2 District 15 (at Faucett)
Maryville 15 Bishop LeBlond 0
Missouri Class 2 District 13 (at Higginsville)
Lexington 14 St. Pius X 13
Missouri Class 3 District 16 (at St. Joseph)
Lafayette 8 Cameron 1
Excelsior Springs 11 Benton 10
Missouri Class 3 District 15 (at Moberly)
Moberly 3 Boonville 2
Kirksville 11 Moberly 0
Chillicothe 12 Marshall 2
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Papillion-LaVista 10 Millard West 0
Gretna 12 Millard South 7
Omaha Marian 12 Lincoln North Star 6
Elkhorn 13 Lincoln Southwest 5 — 5 inn
Papillion-LaVista 10 Gretna 0
Omaha Marian Elkhorn
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Seward 7 Skutt Catholic 1
Wayne 4 Hastings 0
Crete 10 Gross Catholic 2
Beatrice 4 Norris 0
Wayne 8 Seward 0 — 5 inn
Beatrice 16 Crete 8 — 5 inn
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Fairbury 11 Malcolm 4
Cozad 6 Kearney Catholic 4
Arlington 9 Hastings St. Cecilia 7
GACC 15 Auburn 7
Fairbury 10 Cozad 0 — 4 inn
GACC 10 Arlington 0 — 4 inn