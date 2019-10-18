(KMAland) -- The Auburn softball team won three times on Thursday to keep their hopes alive in the Class C State Nebraska Softball Tournament.
The Bulldogs beat Hastings St. Cecilia (8-0), Cozad (16-5) and Malcolm (16-11) and will play on Friday at 11:30 against GACC.
View the full softball scoreboard below.
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Stanberry)
Stanberry 12 Worth County 0
Platte Valley 10 Albany 0
Missouri Class 1 District 14 Semifinals (at Dearborn)
North Andrew 11 North Platte 4
DeKalb 3 Stewartsville 1
Missouri Class 1 District 13 Semifinals (at King City)
Maysville 15 Pattonsburg 0
Gallatin 4 King City/Union Star 3
Missouri Class 2 District 15 Semifinals (at Faucett)
East Buchanan 3 Maryville 0
Mid-Buchanan 5 West Platte 2
Missouri Class 3 District 15 Final (at Moberly)
Kirksville 9 Chillicothe 2
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at St. Joseph)
Smithville 6 Lafayette 2
Savannah 8 Excelsior Springs 0
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Papillion-LaVista 8 Elkhorn 0
Millard West 12 Millard South 5 (Millard South eliminated)
Lincoln Southwest 13 Lincoln North Star 5 (LNS eliminated)
Millard West 6 Omaha Marian 5 (Omaha Marian eliminated)
Gretna 8 Lincoln Southwest 0 (LSW eliminated)
Gretna 16 Millard West 13 (Millard West eliminated)
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Beatrice 1 Wayne 0
Skutt Catholic 11 Hastings 8 (Hastings eliminated)
Norris 9 Gross Catholic 3 (Gross Catholic eliminated)
Skutt Catholic 4 Crete 2 (Crete eliminated)
Seward 11 Norris 2 (Norris eliminated)
Seward 4 Skutt Catholic 2 (Skutt eliminated)
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Fairbury 8 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4
Malcolm 15 Kearney Catholic 6 (Kearney Catholic eliminated)
Auburn 8 Hastings St. Ceclia 0 (HSC eliminated)
Malcolm 7 Arlington 6 -- 8 inn (Arlington eliminated)
Auburn 16 Cozad 5 -- 6 inn (Cozad eliminated)
Auburn 16 Malcolm 11 (Malcolm eliminated)