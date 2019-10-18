Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- The Auburn softball team won three times on Thursday to keep their hopes alive in the Class C State Nebraska Softball Tournament.

The Bulldogs beat Hastings St. Cecilia (8-0), Cozad (16-5) and Malcolm (16-11) and will play on Friday at 11:30 against GACC.

View the full softball scoreboard below.

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Stanberry)

Stanberry 12 Worth County 0

Platte Valley 10 Albany 0

Missouri Class 1 District 14 Semifinals (at Dearborn)

North Andrew 11 North Platte 4

DeKalb 3 Stewartsville 1

Missouri Class 1 District 13 Semifinals (at King City)

Maysville 15 Pattonsburg 0

Gallatin 4 King City/Union Star 3

Missouri Class 2 District 15 Semifinals (at Faucett)

East Buchanan 3 Maryville 0

Mid-Buchanan 5 West Platte 2

Missouri Class 3 District 15 Final (at Moberly)

Kirksville 9 Chillicothe 2

Missouri Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at St. Joseph)

Smithville 6 Lafayette 2

Savannah 8 Excelsior Springs 0

Nebraska Class A State Tournament

Papillion-LaVista 8 Elkhorn 0

Millard West 12 Millard South 5 (Millard South eliminated)

Lincoln Southwest 13 Lincoln North Star 5 (LNS eliminated)

Millard West 6 Omaha Marian 5 (Omaha Marian eliminated)

Gretna 8 Lincoln Southwest 0 (LSW eliminated)

Gretna 16 Millard West 13 (Millard West eliminated)

Nebraska Class B State Tournament

Beatrice 1 Wayne 0

Skutt Catholic 11 Hastings 8 (Hastings eliminated) 

Norris 9 Gross Catholic 3 (Gross Catholic eliminated)

Skutt Catholic 4 Crete 2 (Crete eliminated)

Seward 11 Norris 2 (Norris eliminated)

Seward 4 Skutt Catholic 2 (Skutt eliminated)

Nebraska Class C State Tournament

Fairbury 8 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4

Malcolm 15 Kearney Catholic 6 (Kearney Catholic eliminated)

Auburn 8 Hastings St. Ceclia 0 (HSC eliminated)

Malcolm 7 Arlington 6 -- 8 inn (Arlington eliminated)

Auburn 16 Cozad 5 -- 6 inn (Cozad eliminated)

Auburn 16 Malcolm 11 (Malcolm eliminated)