BaseballSoftball

(KMAland) -- Check out the Iowa high school softball and baseball action from Saturday.

4A-2 SOFTBALL: Boone 12 Harlan 0 

Kate Heithoff and Morgan Schaben had one hit each to lead Harlan in the win.

4A-8 SOFTBALL: Denison-Schleswig 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 

Paige Armijo, Kayla Rauch, Kambrie Dau, Tatum Fink and Kailey Pick all drove in a run for Denison-Schleswig.

1A-14 BASEBALL: AHSTW 8 Fremont-Mills 0 

Gabe Madsen had three hits and drove in a run, and Blake Holts added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Joey Cunningham chipped in two hits and scored two runs.

1A-15 BASEBALL: Nodaway Valley 3 Ankeny Christian 2 

Caelen DeVault had two hits and drove in a run for the Wolverines.

1A-15 BASEBALL: Audubon 5 Earlham 2 

Braden Wessel drove in three runs to lead the Wheelers, which scored five runs in the fifth inning.

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD- TOURNAMENT TRAIL 

Class 4A Region 2 - Semifinals 

Boone 12 Harlan 0

Carlisle 8 Gilbert 0

Class 4A Region 4 - Semifinals 

Dallas Center-Grimes 5 Glenwood 3

Balard 12 Winterset 0

Class 4A Region 8 - Semifinals 

Denison-Schleswig 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Le Mars 1

Class 5A Region 1 - Semifinals 

Waukee 14 Abraham Lincon 0

Sioux City North 2 Urbandale 1

Class 5A Region 3 - Semifinals 

Fort Dodge 9 Sioux City East 0

Ankeny 5 Des Moines East 0

BASEBALL SCOREBOARD- TOURNAMENT TRAIL 

Class 1A District 12 - Quarterfinals 

Moravia 6 Melcher-Dallas 3

Wayne 7 Mormon Trail 6

Central Decatur 9 Moulton-Udell 6

Twin Cedars 1 Seymour 0

Class 1A District 13 - Quarterfinals 

Martensdale-St. Marys 17 Griswold 2

Lenox 6 Murray 5 — 9 inn

Lamoni 10 East Union 0

Bedford 6 Southwest Valley 0

Class 1A District 14 - Quarterfinals 

St. Albert 15 Essex/South Page 0

AHSTW 8 Fremont-Mills 0 

Logan-Magnolia 19 Sidney 1

Stanton 5 East Mills 1

Class 1A District 15 - Quarterfinals 

Southeast Warren 12 Orient-Macksburg 0

Nodaway Valley 3 Ankeny Christian Academy 2

CAM, Anita 7 Exira/EHk 2

Audubon 5 Earlham 2

Class 1A District 16 - Quarterfinals 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Glidden-Ralston 0

IKM-Manning 7 Ar-We-Va- 6

Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 0 

West Harrison 11 West Monona 0

Class 2A District 14 - First Round 

Mount Ayr 8 West Central Valley 7 — 10 inn

Panorama, Panora 12 ACGC 2

Class 2A District 15 - First Round 

Red Oak 11 Tri-Center 9 

Underwood 10 Shenandoah 0

Class 2A District 16 - First Round 

Missouri Valley 6 OABICG 5

Alta/Aurelia 13 Cherokee 7

BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 10

Sioux City East 15 Abraham Lincoln 7 

Non-Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 7 Treynor 6

Nodaway Valley 3 Ankeny Christian 2

Ankeny Centennial 8 Sioux City North 3

Sioux City North 4 Ankeny Centennial 3