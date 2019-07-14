(KMAland) -- Check out the Iowa high school softball and baseball action from Saturday.
4A-2 SOFTBALL: Boone 12 Harlan 0
Kate Heithoff and Morgan Schaben had one hit each to lead Harlan in the win.
4A-8 SOFTBALL: Denison-Schleswig 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Paige Armijo, Kayla Rauch, Kambrie Dau, Tatum Fink and Kailey Pick all drove in a run for Denison-Schleswig.
1A-14 BASEBALL: AHSTW 8 Fremont-Mills 0
Gabe Madsen had three hits and drove in a run, and Blake Holts added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Joey Cunningham chipped in two hits and scored two runs.
1A-15 BASEBALL: Nodaway Valley 3 Ankeny Christian 2
Caelen DeVault had two hits and drove in a run for the Wolverines.
1A-15 BASEBALL: Audubon 5 Earlham 2
Braden Wessel drove in three runs to lead the Wheelers, which scored five runs in the fifth inning.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD- TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 4A Region 2 - Semifinals
Boone 12 Harlan 0
Carlisle 8 Gilbert 0
Class 4A Region 4 - Semifinals
Dallas Center-Grimes 5 Glenwood 3
Balard 12 Winterset 0
Class 4A Region 8 - Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Le Mars 1
Class 5A Region 1 - Semifinals
Waukee 14 Abraham Lincon 0
Sioux City North 2 Urbandale 1
Class 5A Region 3 - Semifinals
Fort Dodge 9 Sioux City East 0
Ankeny 5 Des Moines East 0
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD- TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A District 12 - Quarterfinals
Moravia 6 Melcher-Dallas 3
Wayne 7 Mormon Trail 6
Central Decatur 9 Moulton-Udell 6
Twin Cedars 1 Seymour 0
Class 1A District 13 - Quarterfinals
Martensdale-St. Marys 17 Griswold 2
Lenox 6 Murray 5 — 9 inn
Lamoni 10 East Union 0
Bedford 6 Southwest Valley 0
Class 1A District 14 - Quarterfinals
St. Albert 15 Essex/South Page 0
AHSTW 8 Fremont-Mills 0
Logan-Magnolia 19 Sidney 1
Stanton 5 East Mills 1
Class 1A District 15 - Quarterfinals
Southeast Warren 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Nodaway Valley 3 Ankeny Christian Academy 2
CAM, Anita 7 Exira/EHk 2
Audubon 5 Earlham 2
Class 1A District 16 - Quarterfinals
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Glidden-Ralston 0
IKM-Manning 7 Ar-We-Va- 6
Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 0
West Harrison 11 West Monona 0
Class 2A District 14 - First Round
Mount Ayr 8 West Central Valley 7 — 10 inn
Panorama, Panora 12 ACGC 2
Class 2A District 15 - First Round
Red Oak 11 Tri-Center 9
Underwood 10 Shenandoah 0
Class 2A District 16 - First Round
Missouri Valley 6 OABICG 5
Alta/Aurelia 13 Cherokee 7
BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 10
Sioux City East 15 Abraham Lincoln 7
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson 7 Treynor 6
Nodaway Valley 3 Ankeny Christian 2
Ankeny Centennial 8 Sioux City North 3
Sioux City North 4 Ankeny Centennial 3