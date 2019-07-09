(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson was a winner while Sioux City East lost in non-conference play in a light night of KMAland softball.
MRC: Thomas Jefferson 9 Sioux City West 7
Hannah Belt went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored to send the Yellow Jackets to the win. Lilly Thompson and Shaeley Bose added two hits and two RBI apiece, and Caitlyn Jones and Lexi Smith chipped in two hits each.
NC: Le Mars 9 Sioux City East 3
Evie Larson had two hits, including a double, and Madi Van Dyke added a single and an RBI for East in the loss.
