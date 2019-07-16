Denison-Schleswig Softball
Photo: Twitter (@MonarchSB_DHS)

(KMAland) -- For the second time in school history, Denison-Schleswig has advanced to the state softball tournament.

The Lady Monarchs won for the 13th time in their last 15 games in beating Bishop Heelan Catholic 3-0. Alex Mohr and Sarah Heilesen drove in one run apiece and had two hits each. Tatum Fink also had two hits for Denison-Schleswig.

Heilesen allowed just one hit and worked around six walks with eight strikeouts in a complete-game shutout performance.

Denison-Schleswig will make their first state appearance since 2013 next Tuesday at 1:00 against top-ranked Carlisle. Check out the rest of the 4A pairings below.

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 4A Regional Finals

Oskaloosa 1 ADM, Adel 0

Carlisle 8 Boone 4

Charles City 11 Mason City 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 12 Ballard 6

Independence 4 Iowa City Liberty 2

North Scott 3 Fairfield 0

West Delaware 6 Central DeWitt 1

Denison-Schleswig 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Class 5A Regional Finals

Waukee 9 Sioux City North 0

WDM Valley 6 Des Moines Hoover 1

Fort Dodge 3 Ankeny 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Iowa City High 2 Dubuque Hempstead 0

Indianola 5 Southeast Polk 4

Ottumwa 12 Muscatine 9

Johnston 9 Pleasant Valley 8

