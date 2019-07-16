(KMAland) -- For the second time in school history, Denison-Schleswig has advanced to the state softball tournament.
The Lady Monarchs won for the 13th time in their last 15 games in beating Bishop Heelan Catholic 3-0. Alex Mohr and Sarah Heilesen drove in one run apiece and had two hits each. Tatum Fink also had two hits for Denison-Schleswig.
Heilesen allowed just one hit and worked around six walks with eight strikeouts in a complete-game shutout performance.
Denison-Schleswig will make their first state appearance since 2013 next Tuesday at 1:00 against top-ranked Carlisle. Check out the rest of the 4A pairings below.
Class 4A State SB Pairings:
1:00 - #1 Carlisle (35-3) vs. #8 Denison-Schleswig (26-13)
1:30 - #4 Independence (30-11) vs. #5 West Delaware (30-10)
3:00 p.m. - #2 North Scott (26-14) vs. #7 Oskaloosa (25-15)
3:30 p.m. - #3 Charles City (35-3) vs. #6 Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14)
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 4A Regional Finals
Oskaloosa 1 ADM, Adel 0
Carlisle 8 Boone 4
Charles City 11 Mason City 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 12 Ballard 6
Independence 4 Iowa City Liberty 2
North Scott 3 Fairfield 0
West Delaware 6 Central DeWitt 1
Denison-Schleswig 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Class 5A Regional Finals
Waukee 9 Sioux City North 0
WDM Valley 6 Des Moines Hoover 1
Fort Dodge 3 Ankeny 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Iowa City High 2 Dubuque Hempstead 0
Indianola 5 Southeast Polk 4
Ottumwa 12 Muscatine 9
Johnston 9 Pleasant Valley 8