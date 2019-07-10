(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic, Lenox, Murray, Underwood, Exira/EHK, AHSTW, Mount Ayr, Treynor, Wayne, Ar-We-Va, Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas all moved on in regional softball action on Wednesday.
3A-8: Shenandoah 12 Red Oak 2
3A-7: Kuemper Catholic 6 Atlantic 5
Kenzie Schon smacked a two-run home run - her sixth of the season - to lead Kuemper in the upset win. Schon finished with two hits and two RBI while Isabel Schwabe chipped in two hits and one RBI.
Olivia Engler led Atlantic with four hits and three RBI, and Caroline Pellett chipped in three hits and scored a run.
3A-8: Clarke 14 Creston 3
Saige Rice homered for Creston, but Alexis Watson (Clarke) struck out 11 in a six-inning complete game.
1A-3: Lenox 12 Fremont-Mills 2
Lauren Christensen drove in four runs, and Brooklynn Ecklin added two hits and three RBI for the Tigers. McKinna Hogan went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Morgan Parrish had two hits and three runs.
TJ Stoaks struck out 13 and allowed just four hits on the night to get the win.
1A-3: Murray 9 Stanton/Essex 1
Hailey Frederick had four hits, and Chloe Church added a double among two hits and drove in three runs. Teryn Shields chipped in a single, triple and RBI.
Elise Dailey had two hits for the Viqueens while Sami York and Hope Ogletree also had base hits.
2A-3: Underwood 9 Sidney 0
1A-2: Exira/EHK 7 Riverside 3
Tatum Grubbs had three hits to lead the Exira/EHK offense, and Macy Emgarten struck out 12 in a three-hitter. Shay Burmeister added a hit, two walks and three runs scored for the Spartans.
2A-3: West Monona 10 IKM-Manning 0
IKM-Manning was no-hit by Lexi Lander, who had eight strikeouts and finished a perfect game.
2A-3: AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 2
Kailey Jones gave up just three hits in a complete-game effort for AHSTW. Allie Meyers had a hit and drove in two, and Katie Anzalone scored a pair of runs.
Missouri Valley’s Julia Janssen and Payton Hilts had RBI hits in the loss.
2A-3: Mount Ayr 4 Logan-Magnolia 0
Caroline McAlexander threw a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts. Alexa Anderson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, and Halsie Barnes also went deep in the win. Sam Stewart chipped in a pair of hits.
3A-7: Treynor 7 OABCIG 2
Tori Castle went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored for Treynor in the win. Konnor Sudmann added a pair of hits for the offense while Sydni Huisman struck out nine and gave up three hits and two unearned runs.
1A-3: Grand View Christian 12 Bedford 0
Grand View Christian scored six in the first and five in the third on their way to the win. Bedford had just one hit off of Emma Heffron, who threw all three innings.
1A-4: Wayne 2 Seymour 0
Sterling Berndt allowed just one hit and struck out 11 in a dominant shutout performance.
1A-2: Ar-We-Va 5 West Harrison 4
Maggie Ragaller’s two-run go-ahead single in the seventh was the difference in the win. Kora Obrecht added two hits and two RBI, and Emily Hinners and Leslie Luft had three-hit nights for the Rockets.
Emily McIntosh led West Harrison with three hits and an RBI, and Cheyanne Rife had two hits and two RBI.
1A-2: Newell-Fonda 15 Woodbine 0
Ella Larsen threw a three-inning no-hitter for Newell-Fonda, striking out two and walking just one.
1A-4: Twin Cedars 6 Baxter 0
Ali Mockenhaupt and Chloe Swank had three hits apiece for Twin Cedars. Grace Bailey threw a six-hit complete game shutout with four strikeouts and only walk allowed.
1A-4: Melcher-Dallas 10 Moravia 0
Melcher-Dallas used a five-run second inning to dominate their way to a win over Moravia.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 – Quarterfinals
Newell-Fonda 15 Woodbine 0
Exira/EHK 7 Riverside 3
Ar-We-Va 5 West Harrison 4
Ridge View 11 CAM 1
Class 1A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
Collins-Maxwell 10 East Union 0
Murray 9 Stanton/Essex 1
Lenox 12 Fremont-Mills 2
Grand View Christian 12 Bedford 0
Class 1A Region 4 – Quarterfinals
BCLUW 9 Central Decatur 1
Wayne 2 Seymour 0
Twin Cedars 6 Baxter 0
Melcher-Dallas 10 Moravia 0
Class 2A Region 1 – Quarterfinals
Colfax-Mingo 12 Nodaway Valley 2
East Marshall 10 Belmond-Klemme 0
South Hamilton 5 Madrid 0
Jesup 14 Woodward-Granger 1
Class 2A Region 2 – Quarterfinals
Earlham 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Van Meter 10 ACGC 0
Ogden 8 Interstate 35, Truro 0
Pella Christian 4 Pleasantville 2
Class 2A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
West Monona 10 IKM-Manning 0
AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 2
Mount Ayr 4 Logan-Magnolia 0
Underwood 9 Sidney 0
Class 3A Region 7 – Quarterfinals
Treynor 7 OABCIG 2
Sioux Center 9 MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Kuemper Catholic 6 Atlantic 5
Southeast Valley 8 Carroll 3
Class 3A Region 8 – Quarterfinals
Shenandoah 12 Red Oak 2
North Polk 8 Des Moines Christian 7 — 9 inn
Albia 12 Saydel 2
Clarke 14 Creston 3