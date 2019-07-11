(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East were all regional winners on Thursday night in KMAland softball.
4A-2: Harlan 3 Perry 2
Morgan Schaben delivered a walk-off single to lift Harlan, which trailed by one heading to the seventh. Julia Schechinger and Miranda Goetz added two hits apiece for the Cyclones.
Schaben struck out 16 and allowed just one hit in the circle.
4A-8: Denison-Schleswig 10 Spencer 0
Sarah Heilesen homered among two hits and drove in two, and Alex Mohr and Kayla Rauch added three hits each. Kailey Pick chipped in two hits and two runs, and Payton Goslar drove in two runs on one hit.
Heilesen threw six innings, struck out 12 and allowed just three hits and two walks in the win.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 4A Region 2 – First Round
Harlan 3 Perry 2
Gilbert 5 Knoxville 1
Class 4A Region 4 – First Round
Glenwood 10 Lewis Central 3
Winterset 5 Pella 3
Class 4A Region 8 – First Round
Denison-Schleswig 10 Spencer 0
Le Mars 7 Storm Lake 1
Class 5A Region 1 – First Round
Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 6
Class 5A Region 3 – First Round
Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 0