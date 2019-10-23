Platte Valley logo

(KMAland) -- The Platte Valley softball team is moving on to a state quarterfinal following a 5-3 win over Princeton. 

PV will host Maysville on Saturday with a chance to advance to the state semifinals in Springfield.

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament – Sectional Round

Platte Valley 5 Princeton 3

Maysville 6 DeKalb 4

Salisbury 10 Community 0

St. Elizabeth 7 Fayette 2

Norborne 2 Brunswick 0

Canton 10 Atlanta 0

Weaubleau 5 Walnut Grove 0

Stoutland 7 Norwood 1

Missouri Class 2 State Tournament – Sectional Round

Marceline 16 East Buchanan 3

Lafayette County 9 Penney 6

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 6 Linn 1

Palmyra 7 Monroe City 1

Sherwood 11 Ava 0

Warsaw 6 Fatima 5

Elsberry 7 Bishop DuBourg 6

East Carter 5 St. Pius X (Festus) 0

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament – Sectional Round

Savannah 6 Kirksville 6

Nevada 7 Oak Grove 6

Sullivan 4 Mexico 0

St. Dominic 23 Trinity Catholic 0

Logan-Rogersville 8 McDonald County 7

Helias Catholic 6 Bolivar 0

Incarnate Word Academy 7 Rosati-Kain 0

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 6 Hillsboro 2

Missouri Class 4 State Tournament – Sectional Round

Liberty 5 Park Hill 4

Blue Springs South 6 Truman 0

Rock Bridge 7 Holt 4

Francis Howell Central 17 Pattonville 3

Raymore-Peculiar 2 Webb City 0

Kickapoo 16 Rolla 4

Webster Groves 10 Marquette 3

Northwest (Cedar Hill) 10 Oakville 3