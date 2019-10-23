(KMAland) -- The Platte Valley softball team is moving on to a state quarterfinal following a 5-3 win over Princeton.
PV will host Maysville on Saturday with a chance to advance to the state semifinals in Springfield.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament – Sectional Round
Platte Valley 5 Princeton 3
Maysville 6 DeKalb 4
Salisbury 10 Community 0
St. Elizabeth 7 Fayette 2
Norborne 2 Brunswick 0
Canton 10 Atlanta 0
Weaubleau 5 Walnut Grove 0
Stoutland 7 Norwood 1
Missouri Class 2 State Tournament – Sectional Round
Marceline 16 East Buchanan 3
Lafayette County 9 Penney 6
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 6 Linn 1
Palmyra 7 Monroe City 1
Sherwood 11 Ava 0
Warsaw 6 Fatima 5
Elsberry 7 Bishop DuBourg 6
East Carter 5 St. Pius X (Festus) 0
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament – Sectional Round
Savannah 6 Kirksville 6
Nevada 7 Oak Grove 6
Sullivan 4 Mexico 0
St. Dominic 23 Trinity Catholic 0
Logan-Rogersville 8 McDonald County 7
Helias Catholic 6 Bolivar 0
Incarnate Word Academy 7 Rosati-Kain 0
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 6 Hillsboro 2
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament – Sectional Round
Liberty 5 Park Hill 4
Blue Springs South 6 Truman 0
Rock Bridge 7 Holt 4
Francis Howell Central 17 Pattonville 3
Raymore-Peculiar 2 Webb City 0
Kickapoo 16 Rolla 4
Webster Groves 10 Marquette 3
Northwest (Cedar Hill) 10 Oakville 3