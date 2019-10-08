KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Wins for Maryville, Stanberry, Worth County, Syracuse and the beginning of subdistrict play in Class B Nebraska on the Monday KMAland Softball Scoreboard.

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Maryville 3 North Platte 2 — 8 inn

Albany 16 South Holt 0

Stanberry 6 North Harrison 4

Worth County 9 Northeast Nodaway 1

Syracuse 10 Raymond Central 1

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic)

Gross Catholic 9 Plattsmouth 0

Duchesne/Roncalli 11 Nebraska City 5

Nebraska City 13 Plattsmouth 1 (Plattsmouth eliminated)

Gross Catholic 8 Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Blair)

Blair 9 Ralston 1

Platteview 10 Omaha Mercy 4

Ralston 13 Omaha Mercy 5 (Mercy eliminated)

Blair 15 Platteview 3

Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Omaha Skutt)

Skutt Catholic 8 Cass County Central 0

Bennington 12 DC West/Concordia 2

Cass County Central 6 DC West/Concordia 5 (DC West/Concordia eliminated)

Skutt Catholic 9 Bennington 1

Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Norris)

Norris 8 West Point-Beemer 0

Waverly 16 Ashland-Greenwood 6

Ashland-Greenwood 14 West Point-Beemer 12 (WPB eliminated)

Waverly 3 Norris 2