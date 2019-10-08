(KMAland) -- Wins for Maryville, Stanberry, Worth County, Syracuse and the beginning of subdistrict play in Class B Nebraska on the Monday KMAland Softball Scoreboard.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville 3 North Platte 2 — 8 inn
Albany 16 South Holt 0
Stanberry 6 North Harrison 4
Worth County 9 Northeast Nodaway 1
Syracuse 10 Raymond Central 1
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic)
Gross Catholic 9 Plattsmouth 0
Duchesne/Roncalli 11 Nebraska City 5
Nebraska City 13 Plattsmouth 1 (Plattsmouth eliminated)
Gross Catholic 8 Duchesne/Roncalli 0
Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Blair)
Blair 9 Ralston 1
Platteview 10 Omaha Mercy 4
Ralston 13 Omaha Mercy 5 (Mercy eliminated)
Blair 15 Platteview 3
Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Omaha Skutt)
Skutt Catholic 8 Cass County Central 0
Bennington 12 DC West/Concordia 2
Cass County Central 6 DC West/Concordia 5 (DC West/Concordia eliminated)
Skutt Catholic 9 Bennington 1
Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Norris)
Norris 8 West Point-Beemer 0
Waverly 16 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Ashland-Greenwood 14 West Point-Beemer 12 (WPB eliminated)
Waverly 3 Norris 2