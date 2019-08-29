KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball scoreboard in Nebraska from Thursday evening.

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD  

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Waverly 13 Nebraska City 5

Plattsmouth 7 Blair 6

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Syracuse 19 Fort Calhoun 6

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Freeman at Conestoga

Metro Conference 

Millard South 12 Bellevue West 4

Non-Conference

Bennington 14 Raymond Central 0

Beatrice 3 Bennington 1

Arlington 17 Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 16

Beatrice 17 Raymond Central 0

Milford 13 Wahoo 12

Auburn 10 Cass County Central 0

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8 Yutan/Mead 3

Falls City def. Southern/Diller-Odell

Lincoln Southwest 11 Millard North 3

Omaha Westside 7 Columbus 4

Papillion-LaVista South 10 Ralston 0

