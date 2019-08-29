(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball scoreboard in Nebraska from Thursday evening.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly 13 Nebraska City 5
Plattsmouth 7 Blair 6
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse 19 Fort Calhoun 6
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman at Conestoga
Metro Conference
Millard South 12 Bellevue West 4
Non-Conference
Bennington 14 Raymond Central 0
Beatrice 3 Bennington 1
Arlington 17 Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 16
Beatrice 17 Raymond Central 0
Milford 13 Wahoo 12
Auburn 10 Cass County Central 0
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8 Yutan/Mead 3
Falls City def. Southern/Diller-Odell
Lincoln Southwest 11 Millard North 3
Omaha Westside 7 Columbus 4
Papillion-LaVista South 10 Ralston 0