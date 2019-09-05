KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Check out the Northwest Missouri and Southeast Nebraska KMAland high school softball from Thursday.

FULL SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 5 Stewartsville 0

South Holt 16 Northeast Nodaway 6

North Andrew at King City/Union Star

Braymer 6 Stanberry 4

Blair 6 Nebraska City 5

Elkhorn 11 Plattsmouth 2

Crete 8 Bennington 0

Gretna 5 Papillion-LaVista South 4

Seward at Norris

Arlington 5 Cass County Central 2

Centennial 9 Ashland-Greenwood 5

Bishop Neumann 10 Fort Calhoun 1

Platteview 9 DC West/Concordia 8 — 8 inn

Syracuse 13 Conestoga 3

Wahoo 13 Yutan/Mead 2

Falls City at Auburn

Freeman 7 Auburn 3

Freeman 5 Falls City 4

Malcolm 6 Milford 5

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Southern/Diller-Odell

Omaha Central at Bellevue East

Papillion-LaVista 9 Bellevue West 0

Millard South 10 Elkhorn South 2

Omaha Bryan at Millard North

Millard West 15 Omaha Burke 6

Skutt Catholic 4 Omaha Marian 0

Omaha North at Omaha South

