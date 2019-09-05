(KMAland) -- Check out the Northwest Missouri and Southeast Nebraska KMAland high school softball from Thursday.
FULL SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 5 Stewartsville 0
South Holt 16 Northeast Nodaway 6
North Andrew at King City/Union Star
Braymer 6 Stanberry 4
Blair 6 Nebraska City 5
Elkhorn 11 Plattsmouth 2
Crete 8 Bennington 0
Gretna 5 Papillion-LaVista South 4
Seward at Norris
Arlington 5 Cass County Central 2
Centennial 9 Ashland-Greenwood 5
Bishop Neumann 10 Fort Calhoun 1
Platteview 9 DC West/Concordia 8 — 8 inn
Syracuse 13 Conestoga 3
Wahoo 13 Yutan/Mead 2
Falls City at Auburn
Freeman 7 Auburn 3
Freeman 5 Falls City 4
Malcolm 6 Milford 5
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Southern/Diller-Odell
Omaha Central at Bellevue East
Papillion-LaVista 9 Bellevue West 0
Millard South 10 Elkhorn South 2
Omaha Bryan at Millard North
Millard West 15 Omaha Burke 6
Skutt Catholic 4 Omaha Marian 0
Omaha North at Omaha South