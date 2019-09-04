(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland high school softball action in Northwest Missouri and Southeast Nebraska.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
DeKalb 12 South Holt 2
Platte Valley 9 North Harrison 0
Stewartsville 15 Northeast Nodaway 0
Lathrop 6 Maryville 3
Worth County 8 North Andrew 2
Savannah 9 Falls City 0
Stanberry 6 Albany 3
Bennington 8 Nebraska City 6
Norris 9 Blair 1
Elkhorn 12 Gretna 5
Cass County Central 4 Plattsmouth 3
Arlington 7 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Raymond Central 11 Fort Calhoun 1
Platteview 7 Duchesne/Roncalli 6
Syracuse 16 Yutan/Mead 6
Beatrice 5 Wahoo 3
Malcolm 11 Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Skutt Catholic 13 Bellevue West 6
Bellevue East 8 Fremont 5
Elkhorn South 13 Omaha Benson 0
Millard West 10 Omaha Westside 0
Omaha Northwest 11 Omaha Bryan 6
Omaha Burke 16 Omaha South 0
Omaha Central at Lincoln High
Papillion-LaVista 8 Papillion-LaVista South 0