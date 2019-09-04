KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland high school softball action in Northwest Missouri and Southeast Nebraska.

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

DeKalb 12 South Holt 2

Platte Valley 9 North Harrison 0

Stewartsville 15 Northeast Nodaway 0

Lathrop 6 Maryville 3

Worth County 8 North Andrew 2

Savannah 9 Falls City 0

Stanberry 6 Albany 3

Bennington 8 Nebraska City 6

Norris 9 Blair 1

Elkhorn 12 Gretna 5

Cass County Central 4 Plattsmouth 3

Arlington 7 Ashland-Greenwood 6

Raymond Central 11 Fort Calhoun 1

Platteview 7 Duchesne/Roncalli 6

Syracuse 16 Yutan/Mead 6

Beatrice 5 Wahoo 3

Malcolm 11 Southern/Diller-Odell 6

Skutt Catholic 13 Bellevue West 6

Bellevue East 8 Fremont 5

Elkhorn South 13 Omaha Benson 0

Millard West 10 Omaha Westside 0

Omaha Northwest 11 Omaha Bryan 6

Omaha Burke 16 Omaha South 0

Omaha Central at Lincoln High

Papillion-LaVista 8 Papillion-LaVista South 0

Tags