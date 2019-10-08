(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball, soccer, tennis and golf action from Tuesday.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Savannah 5 Maryville 3
Platte Valley 5 Worth County 1
DeKalb 7 Platte Valley 6
South Holt at North Andrew
Nebraska Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic)
Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 8 Nebraska City 5
Gross Catholic 11 Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 0
Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Blair)
Ralston 19 Platteview 13
Ralston 6 Blair 5
Blair 12 Ralston 11
Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Skutt Catholic)
Bennington 8 Cass County Central 0
Skutt Catholic 8 Bennington 0
BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Maryville 2 Benton 1
GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 16 Semifinal: Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 3
GIRLS GOLF
The Syracuse girls, Tri County’s Carissa Lijewski and Auburn’s Kacynn Jones are moving on to state from Class C District 1.
Syracuse shot a 451 to finish third in the district while Tri County’s Lijewski was sixth with a 99 and Jones of Auburn finished ninth with a 104 to move on.
View the results linked here.