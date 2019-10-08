KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball, soccer, tennis and golf action from Tuesday.

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Savannah 5 Maryville 3

Platte Valley 5 Worth County 1

DeKalb 7 Platte Valley 6

South Holt at North Andrew

Nebraska Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic)

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 8 Nebraska City 5

Gross Catholic 11 Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 0

Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Blair)

Ralston 19 Platteview 13

Ralston 6 Blair 5

Blair 12 Ralston 11

Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Skutt Catholic)

Bennington 8 Cass County Central 0

Skutt Catholic 8 Bennington 0

BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Maryville 2 Benton 1

GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 16 Semifinal: Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 3

GIRLS GOLF  

The Syracuse girls, Tri County’s Carissa Lijewski and Auburn’s Kacynn Jones are moving on to state from Class C District 1.

Syracuse shot a 451 to finish third in the district while Tri County’s Lijewski was sixth with a 99 and Jones of Auburn finished ninth with a 104 to move on.

View the results linked here.