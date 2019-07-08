(KMAland) -- Woodbine, Riverside, EEHK, AWV, CAM, E. Union, Murray, Stanton, F-M, Bedford, CD, Wayne, Seymour, IKMM & Lo-Ma advanced in tournament trail action on Monday.
NC: Shenandoah 8 Abraham Lincoln 4
Cayley Lorimor had two hits and scored twice, and Nichole Gilbert drove in a pair of runs on one hit to lift Shenandoah. Delanie Voshell struck out five in four no-hit innings, and Gilbert threw the final three.
Jessica Vrenick and Brianna Schiller had two RBI apiece for the Lynx.
NC: Glenwood 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5
Taryn Bertini smacked her first career home run - a three-run shot - to send Glenwood to the win.
H-10: Harlan 7 Denison-Schleswig 3 (Game 1)
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 7 Harlan 6 (Game 2)
Game 1: Julia Schechinger hit a three-run shot in a six-run seventh inning for Harlan. Paige Armijo had three hits for Denison-Schleswig.
Game 2: Sarah Heilesen had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Kailey Pick added two hits and drove in the winning run for the Monarchs in the seventh.
Aurora Miller drove in two runs for Harlan in the defeat.
1A-2: Ar-We-Va 9 St. Albert 8
Emily Hinners hit two three-run home runs, and Ar-We-Va edged past St. Albert.
St. Albert had 11 hits of their own, including three by Sarah Eggerling. Allie Petry added a pair of hits, and Maddy Horvath drove in three runs. Olivia Barnes and Presley Poor added two RBI apiece for the Saintes.
1A-3: Stanton 8 Southwest Valley 6
Sami York doubled among two hits and drove in a run, and Ali Silvius added a pair of hits to lead Stanton in the win. Marleigh Johnson chipped in two hits and an RBI, and Kami Tibben drove in two on one hit.
Isabelle Inman had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run, and Jordyn Figgins added a hit and two RBI. Hailey Thomas chipped in two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for the Timberwolves.
1A-3: Murray 13 East Mills 1
Bre Klein hit her 12th home run and doubled twice, and Kayla Wookey tossed an 11-strikeout no-hitter to lead Murray.
1A-2: Riverside 7 Boyer Valley 3
Gracie Bluml led Riverside with two hits and three RBI while Kenna Ford struck out four and gave up just two earned runs in seven innings to get the win.
1A-3: Bedford 14 Diagonal 2
Selena Valenzuela went 4-for-4 for Bedford while Vivian Tracy had a double among two hits. Savanna Bond struck out four and allowed zero earned runs for the Bulldogs.
1A-4: Central Decatur 9 Colo-Nesco 7
Carlee Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBI for the Cardinals in the win. Maizee Lindsey, Kylee Rockhold and Eily Hall all added two hits apiece.
1A-4: Wayne 14 Southeast Warren 2
Wayne scored eight runs in the first and five in the second on their way to the three-inning mercy rule victory.
Southeast Warren had three hits, including RBI knocks by Josie Hartman and AJ Dorsey.
1A-2: Woodbine 16 Glidden-Ralston 4
Amanda Foster tripled, drove in four runs and walked three times, and Brianna Baker added a triple among two hits and drove in two for Woodbine.
Talia Schon, Tianna Janssen and Morgan Koehler all hit safely for Glidden-Ralston.
1A-2: Exira/EHK 8 Audubon 2
Shay Burmeiester, Tatum Grubbs, Macy Emgarten and Lexi Madsen all had two hits apiece for Exira/EHK.
Burmeister drove in three runs for the Spartans, and Macy Emgarten struck out 10 in a complete game four-hitter.
1A-2: CAM 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
CAM scored three runs in the first inning to make up the difference in the win for the Cougars.
Cora McAlister struck out four and allowed four runs on five hits in seven innings to take the loss. Alexa Culbertson had two hits and an RBI.
1A-4: Moravia 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Callie Benjamin had four hits and four RBI, and Anaya Keith and Ronnie Cormeny added two hits and two RBI for Moravia.
Keith and Jessica Self combined on a one-hit shutout with four strikeouts each.
TOURNAMENT TRAIL - SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Region 2 - First Round
Woodbine 16 Glidden-Ralston 4
Riverside 7 Boyer Valley 3
Exira/EHK 8 Audubon 2
Ar-We-Va 9 St. Albert 8
CAM 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Class 1A Region 3 - First Round
East Union 6 Orient-Macksburg 5
Murray 13 East Mills 1
Stanton 8 Southwest Valley 6
Fremont-Mills 4 Griswold 3
Bedford 14 Diagonal 2
Class 1A Region 4 - First Round
Central Decatur 9 Colo-Nesco 7
Wayne 14 Southeast Warren 2
Seymour 12 Mormon Trail 0
Baxter 11 Lamoni 0
Moravia 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Class 2A Region 3 - First Round
IKM-Manning 12 Tri-Center 2
Logan-Magnolia 9 Clarinda 2
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 7 Denison-Schleswig 3 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 7 Harlan 6 (Game 2)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 8 Abraham Lincoln 4
Glenwood 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5
Le Mars 11 Sioux City West 1