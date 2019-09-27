(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball and tennis action from Thursday in KMAland.
TENNIS SCHEDULE
GIRLS: Maryville 8 Cameron 1
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Platte Valley 14 Northeast Nodaway 0
North Harrison at Worth County
Maryville 14 St. Pius X 0
Lafayette at Cameron
Benton at Chillicothe
Savannah 15 Bishop LeBlond 0
DeKalb 12 Stewartsville 5
Maysville 14 King City 1
Norris 4 Bennington 3
Elkhorn 9 Nebraska City 1
Papillion-LaVista 9 Gretna 1
Waverly 8 Plattsmouth 3
Arlington 11 Fort Calhoun 0
Milford 10 Raymond Central 0
Auburn 10 Syracuse 0
Freeman 8 Falls City 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7 Yutan/Mead 2
Faibury 10 Southern/Diller-Odell 2
Bellevue East 13 Omaha South 0
Omaha Burke 17 Elkhorn South 6
Millard North 14 Omaha Northwest 5
Millard South 11 Millard West 4
Fremont 18 Omaha Bryan 0
South Sioux City 13 Omaha Bryan 5
Omaha North at Omaha Central
Omaha Marian 13 Papillion-LaVista South 3