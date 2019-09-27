KMAland Softball
Photo: TeamUSA.org

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball and tennis action from Thursday in KMAland.

TENNIS SCHEDULE

GIRLS: Maryville 8 Cameron 1

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Platte Valley 14 Northeast Nodaway 0 

North Harrison at Worth County

Maryville 14 St. Pius X 0 

Lafayette at Cameron

Benton at Chillicothe

Savannah 15 Bishop LeBlond 0

DeKalb 12 Stewartsville 5

Maysville 14 King City 1

Norris 4 Bennington 3

Elkhorn 9 Nebraska City 1

Papillion-LaVista 9 Gretna 1

Waverly 8 Plattsmouth 3

Arlington 11 Fort Calhoun 0

Milford 10 Raymond Central 0

Auburn 10 Syracuse 0

Freeman 8 Falls City 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7 Yutan/Mead 2

Faibury 10 Southern/Diller-Odell 2

Bellevue East 13 Omaha South 0

Omaha Burke 17 Elkhorn South 6

Millard North 14 Omaha Northwest 5

Millard South 11 Millard West 4

Fremont 18 Omaha Bryan 0

South Sioux City 13 Omaha Bryan 5

Omaha North at Omaha Central

Omaha Marian 13 Papillion-LaVista South 3