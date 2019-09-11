(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball and tennis action from Tuesday evening.
TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Savannah 7 Nebraska City 2
Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic (B)
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway
North Platte 10 South Holt 9
Cameron 5 Maryville 2
Savannah 2 Benton 1
St. Pius X 17 Bishop LeBlond 1
Lafayette 6 Chillicothe 4
North Andrew at Albany
Stanberry at Worth County
Bennington 7 Wahoo 0
Blair 13 Ralston 10
Gretna 16 Westside 5
Norris 10 Plattsmouth 0
Northwest at Waverly
Arlington 11 Platteview 6
Platteview 8 Raymond Central 2
Arlington vs. Raymond Central (at Platteview)
Ashland-Greenwood at DC West/Concordia
Ashland-Greenwood 9 Syracuse 1
Syracuse at DC West/Concordia
Duchesne/Roncalli 12 Fort Calhoun 0
Fairbury 12 Auburn 2
Falls City 10 Conestoga 2
Freeman at Aquinas Catholic
Malcolm 7 Cass County Central 1
Bishop Neumann 11 Yutan/Mead 6
Milford 4 Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Omaha Benson at Bellevue West
Papillion-LaVista 11 Elkhorn South 2
Millard South 13 Omaha Burke 5
Millard North 13 Omaha Central 0
Omaha Mercy 7 Omaha Northwest 3
Omaha Marian 16 Omaha North 0
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High