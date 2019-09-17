KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Check out the tennis, softball and soccer scoreboard in KMAland from Monday.

TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 7 Benton 2

Nebraska City at Waverly (B)

SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Schlagle, KS 4 Benton 1

BOYS: St. Michael the Archangel 1 Bishop LeBlond 0

BOYS: Harrisonville 2 St. Pius X 0

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

North Andrew 7 Northeast Nodaway 0

West Platte 9 South Holt 8

Stewartsville 3 Pattonsburg 1

East Buchanan 10 King City 0

Maryville 1 North Harrison 0

Benton at Lathrop

Norborne 10 Chillicothe 9

Lafayette at Mid-Buchanan

St. Pius X at Summit Christian Academy

Stanberry 2 North Platte 0

Worth County 4 South Harrison 3

Blair 10 Papillion-LaVista South 6

Gretna 4 Millard West 0

Papillion-LaVista 10 Gretna 0

Papillion-LaVista 2 Omaha Marian 0

Norris 11 Lincoln Pius X 3

Waverly 6 Ralston 1

Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood

Platteview 14 Omaha Northwest 6

Yutan/Mead 7 Conestoga 4