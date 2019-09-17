(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball, tennis and soccer from Tuesday.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
DeKalb 10 Northeast Nodaway 0
South Holt 6 Platte Valley 5
Worth County 6 Albany 4
Stanberry 13 North Andrew 3
Savannah 10 Maryville 0
King City/Union Star 8 Pattonsburg 4
Platte County 8 Smithville 0
Chillicothe at Cameron
Lafayette at St. Pius X
East Buchanan 2 Stewartsville 1
Waverly at Bennington
Elkhorn 12 Blair 1
Millard West 12 Gretna 3
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City
Syracuse at Arlington
Ashland-Greenwood 16 Yutan/Mead 7
Omaha Mercy 12 Fort Calhoun 3
Cass County Central 4 Platteview 3
DC West/Concordia at Wahoo
DC West/Concordia vs. Tekamah-Herman (at Wahoo)
Tekamah-Herman at Wahoo
Auburn 13 Conestoga 0
Southern/Diller-Odell at Freeman
Malcolm at Fairbury
Malcolm vs. Seward (at Fairbury)
Bellevue West at Lincoln East
Gross Catholic at Bellevue East
Elkhorn South 14 Omaha Bryan 0
Millard North 9 Omaha South 0
Omaha Marian 6 Millard South 1
Papillion-LaVista 10 Omaha Burke 2
Columbus at Omaha Central
Lincoln High at Omaha North
Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 13 Omaha Northwest 3
TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)
SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 4 Maur Hill 3
Excelsior Springs at Cameron (B)
BOYS: Center 6 St. Pius X 2
BOYS: Chillicothe 4 Knob Noster 2