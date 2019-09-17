KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland softball, tennis and soccer from Tuesday.

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD  

DeKalb 10 Northeast Nodaway 0 

South Holt 6 Platte Valley 5

Worth County 6 Albany 4

Stanberry 13 North Andrew 3

Savannah 10 Maryville 0

King City/Union Star 8 Pattonsburg 4

Platte County 8 Smithville 0

Chillicothe at Cameron

Lafayette at St. Pius X

East Buchanan 2 Stewartsville 1

Waverly at Bennington

Elkhorn 12 Blair 1

Millard West 12 Gretna 3

Plattsmouth at Nebraska City

Syracuse at Arlington

Ashland-Greenwood 16 Yutan/Mead 7

Omaha Mercy 12 Fort Calhoun 3

Cass County Central 4 Platteview 3

DC West/Concordia at Wahoo

DC West/Concordia vs. Tekamah-Herman (at Wahoo)

Tekamah-Herman at Wahoo

Auburn 13 Conestoga 0

Southern/Diller-Odell at Freeman

Malcolm at Fairbury

Malcolm vs. Seward (at Fairbury)

Bellevue West at Lincoln East

Gross Catholic at Bellevue East

Elkhorn South 14 Omaha Bryan 0

Millard West 12 Gretna 3

Millard North 9 Omaha South 0

Omaha Marian 6 Millard South 1

Papillion-LaVista 10 Omaha Burke 2

Columbus at Omaha Central

Lincoln High at Omaha North

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 13 Omaha Northwest 3

TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)

SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 4 Maur Hill 3

Excelsior Springs at Cameron (B)

BOYS: Center 6 St. Pius X 2

BOYS: Chillicothe 4 Knob Noster 2