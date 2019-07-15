(KMAland) -- A Western Iowa Conference team and two Pride of Iowa Conference squads are on to the state softball tournament.
Treynor upended Southeast Valley in 3A and Mount Ayr shutout West Monona in 2A to advance to Fort Dodge. Meanwhile, Wayne was a winner in Class 1A to qualify for state.
The Falcons will play next Monday at 1:00 PM against Lisbon while Mount Ayr gets Beckman Catholic at 3:30. Treynor takes on West Liberty next Tuesday morning at 11:30 AM. View the complete bracket here.
Here’s a look at the full rundown from the 1A, 2A and 3A regional finals from Monday.
1A: Wayne 8 Melcher-Dallas 0
Camryn Jacobsen hit a solo home run, and Sterling Berndt had 11 strikeouts in a complete game shutout to help the Falcons advance to state.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Regional Finals
Gehlen Catholic 2 No. 13 Westwood 1
No. 4 Newell-Fonda 6 Ridge View 4
No. 1 Collins-Maxwell 3 Grand View Christian 0
No. 7 Lynnville-Sully 8 No. 15 North Mahaska 3
No. 2 Lisbon 1 No. 11 Belle Plaine 0
No. 3 Clarksville 10 Starmont 0
No. 9 Bishop Garrigan 1 No. 6 AGWSR 0
Class 2A Regional Finals
No. 5 East Marshall 14 No. 3 Jesup 1
No. 14 Ogden 2 Earlham 0
No. 9 Mount Ayr 9 No. 4 West Monona 0
No. 13 Alta-Aurelia 5 No. 15 West Sioux 3
No. 8 Central Springs 6 East Sac County 0
No. 10 Beckman Catholic 4 No. 2 Durant 2
No. 1 North Linn 5 Saint Ansgar 3
Wapello 4 Pekin 3
Class 3A Regional Finals
No. 1 Davenport Assumption 11 West Burlington 1
Algona 8 Spirit Lake 3
No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine 1 No. 10 Williamsburg 0
No. 6 Columbus Catholic 4 No. 15 New Hampton 1
No. 13 Mount Vernon 3 No. 11 Solon 2
No. 4 West Liberty 7 No. 8 Anamosa 2
No. 7 Treynor 5 Southeast Valley 3
No. 5 Albia 9 No. 12 North Polk 6