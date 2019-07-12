(KMAland) -- Treynor, Mount Ayr, Wayne and Melcher-Dallas all moved one win from the state tournament on Friday evening in KMAland softball action.
1A-2: Newell-Fonda 8 Exira/EHK 1
Ashley Hansen had three hits, and Shay Burmeister added two and scored the lone run for the Spartans in the loss.
1A-3: Collins-Maxwell 10 Murray 2
Breianna Klein and Kelli Romero each hit solo home runs for the Mustangs in the loss - the final game of Danny Jensen’s 40-year, 1,300-game coaching career.
1A-4: Wayne 4 BCLUW 2 — 8 inn
Camryn Jacobsen bashed her sixth home run of the year to send the Falcons one win away from state.
2A-3: Mount Ayr 4 Underwood 1
Alexa Anderson, Channler Henle, Caroline McAlexander and Abbigail Barnes all drove in one run each for the Raiderettes in the win.
2A-3: West Monona 14 AHSTW 5
Katie Anzalone had two hits, and Madison Heiny drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Vikes in the defeat.
3A-7: Treynor 8 Sioux Center 0
Alyssa Kellar, Stella Umphreys, Reagan Darrah and Kayla Chapman had two hits apiece for the Cardinals in the win. Umphreys drove in three while Darrah and Sydni Huisman had two RBI apiece. Huisman struck out nine in a complete game shutout.
3A-7: Southeast Valley 4 Kuemper Catholic 3
Alli Mertz hit a two-run shot and Jordan Schwabe added a solo bomb for the Knights, but Southeast Valley finished the game in the seventh with a walk-off suicide squeeze bunt.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD - TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 - Semifinals
Newell-Fonda 8 Exira/EHK 1
Ridge View 10 Ar-We-Va 0
Class 1A Region 3 - Semifinals
Collins-Maxwell 10 Murray 2
Grand View Christian 11 Lenox 7 — 8 inn
Class 1A Region 4 - Semifinals
Wayne 4 BCLUW 2 — 8 inn
Melcher-Dallas 7 Twin Cedars 2
Class 2A Region 3 - Semifinals
West Monona 14 AHSTW 5
Mount Ayr 4 Underwood 1
Class 3A Region 7 - Semifinals
Treynor 8 Sioux Center 0
Southeast Valley 4 Kuemper Catholic 3
Class 3A Region 8 - Semifinals
North Polk 10 Shenandoah 0
Albia 5 Clarke 2