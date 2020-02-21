(KMAland) -- It’s regional semifinal night in Iowa girls Class 1A and 2A while the state wrestling tournaments continue in Des Moines, Columbia and Omaha.
KMA Sports will have three basketball broadcasts with St. Albert vs. Central Decatur on 960, Stanton at Exira/EHK on 99.1 and Logan-Magnolia meeting Mount Ayr on the KMAX-Stream. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has the coverage from Des Moines on Twitter and online.
View the complete schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Iowa Girls Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 6 – Semifinals
Lynnville-Sully at North Mahaska
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamonio
Class 1A Region 7 – Semifinals
Stanton at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
St. Albert vs. Central Decatur at Creston On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 8 – Semifinals
Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda
CAM, Anita vs. Woodbury Central at Denison-Schleswig
Class 2A Region 3 – Semifinals
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at West Hancock
IKM-Manning at Panorama
Class 2A Region 8 – Semifinals
Logan-Magnolia vs. Mount Ayr at Red Oak On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley at Atlantic
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sioux City West at South Sioux City (B)
Midland Empire Conference
Savannah at Maryville (B)
Cameron at Chillicothe (G/B)
Lafayette at St. Pius X (B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Pembroke Hill at Benton (B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Centrla at Auburn (B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville (B)
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Lewiston (B)
Southern at Pawnee City (B)
Metro Conference
Millard West at Bellevue West (G/B)
Elkhorn South at Gretna (G/B)
Omaha Central at Millard North (G/B)
Papillion-La Vista at Millard South (G/B)
Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista South (G)
Omaha South at Omaha Northwest (B)
Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista South (B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Crete (B)
Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm (B)
Milford at Syracuse (B)
Humboldt-TRS at Palmyra (B)
Conestoga at Weeping Water (B)
Johnson-Brock at Mead (B)
Freeman at Sterling (B)
Bellevue East at Elkhorn (G)
Roncalli Catholic at Elkhorn (B)
Tekamah-Herman at Douglas County West (B)
Arlington at Omaha Concordia (B)
Schuyler at Raymond Central (B)
Fort Calhoun at North Bend Central (B)
Columbus at Platteview (B)
Logan View at Yutan (B)
Friend at Cross County (B)
Parkview Christian at Diller-Odell (B)
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Bryan (G/B)
Kearney at Omaha Burke (G/B)
Lincoln High at Omaha North (G/B)
Westside at Lincoln Southeast (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Day 2 at Iowa State Wrestling Tournament Follow @TrevMaeder96
Day 2 at Missouri State Wrestling Tournament
Day 2 at Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament