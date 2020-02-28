(KMAland) -- Iowa Class 4A boys, Missouri and Nebraska district finals and the start of Class A boys in Nebraska is on the slate for Friday evening.
KMA Sports has a pair of broadcasts with Abraham Lincoln hosting Urbandale on FM 99.1 and Lewis Central visiting Dowling Catholic on AM 960. View the complete schedule below.
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinals
Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Lewis Central at Dowling Catholic, 7:00 PM On KMA 960
Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinals
Ames at Sioux City East, 6:00 PM
Fort Dodge at Ankeny, 7:00 PM
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1 District 15 Final (at King City)
South Holt vs. DeKalb, 6:30 PM
Class 3 District 16 Final (at Cameron)
Maryville vs. St. Pius X, 6:00 PM
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1 District 16 Final (at Albany)
Platte Valley vs. Worth County, 6:30 PM
NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class C1 District Finals
1: Lincoln Christian vs. Louisville (at Waverly), 7:00 PM
2: Chadron vs. Roncalli Catholic (at North Platte), 6:00 PM
3: North Bend Central vs. Norfolk Catholic (at Wisner-Pilger), 7:00 PM
4: Broken Bow vs. Adams Central (at Kearney Catholic), 7:00 PM
5: St. Paul vs. Syracuse (at Centennial), 7:00 PM
6: Ogallala vs. Malcolm (at Kearney), 5:30 PM
7: Milford vs. West Point-Beemer (at Fremont), 8:00 PM
8: Chase County vs. Wahoo (at Kearney), 7:30 PM
Class C2 District Finals
1: Oakland-Craig vs. Wood River (at Columbus), 7:00 PM
2: Crofton vs. Freeman (at Central CC-Columbus), 7:00 PM
3: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Centennial (at Aurora), 7:00 PM
4: Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. Clarkson/Leigh (at Fremont), 5:30 PM
5: Ponca vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (at Logan View), 7:00 PM
6: Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Bridgeport (at North Platte CC), 7:00 PM
7: Superior vs. North Central (at Ord), 6:00 PM
8: BRLD vs. South Loup (at York), 7:00 PM
Class D1 District Finals
1: Weeping Water vs. Twin River (at Seward), 6:30 PM
2: CWC vs. Alma (at Broken Bow), 7:00 PM
3: Pleasanton vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (at O’Neill), 7:00 PM
4: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic (at Norfolk), 7:00 PM
5: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Diller-Odell (at Adams Central), 6:30 PM
6: Archbishop Bergan vs. South Platte (at Gibbon), 7:00 PM
7: Pender vs. Cambridge (at Northwest), 6:00 PM
8: North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Dundy County-Stratton (at Southwest), 7:00 PM
Class D2 District Finals
1: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Wauneta-Palisade (at Hastings), 6:00 PM
2: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Bloomfield (at Pierce), 7:00 PM
3: Mullen vs. Leyton (at Ogallala), 7:00 PM
4: Wynot vs. Crawford (at Valentine), 5:30 PM
5: Lawrence-Nelson vs. Dorchester (at Fairbury), 7:00 PM
6: BDS vs. Stuart (at Boone Central), 6:00 PM
7: Sterling vs. Anselmo-Merna (at Grand Island), 7:00 PM
8: Loomis vs. Silver Lake (at Minden), 6:00 PM
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class A Subdistrict 2 First Round
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln Southwest, 6:30 PM
Class A Subdistrict 3 First Round
South Sioux City at Elkhorn South, 7:00 PM
Class A Subdistrict 4 First Round
Omaha North vs. Omaha Bryan (at McMillan Magnet MS), 5:30 PM