(KMAland) -- It's another Friday night full of basketball, and KMA Sports is spread all across the area.

On KMA Radio, AHSTW travels to Treynor on AM 960 while Bedford hosts Mount Ayr on FM 99.1. Both doubleheader broadcasts begin at 6:00.

Also tonight, KMA reporters will be in 14 other gyms and have reports during the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 until 11:00.

View the full schedule for Friday below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

Red Oak at Creston (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Glenwood at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Harlan at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporter: Colby Esterling & Matt Argotsinger

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (G/B) Reporter: Kent Poncelow

Corner Conference

Essex at East Mills (G/B)

Griswold at Fremont-Mills (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood

Sidney at Clarinda Academy (B)

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning (G/B) Reporter: Sean Nienow

AHSTW at Treynor (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Riverside at Tri-Center (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr at Bedford (G/B)

Lenox at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur (G/B) Reporter: Jake Gillespie

East Union at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston (G/B) Reporter: Cole Carlson

Boyer Valley at West Harrison (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Sioux City West at Le Mars (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail at Moravia (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Murray (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Seymour (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Lennox at Sioux City North (B)

Davis County at Twin Cedars (G/B)

275 Conference

East Atchison at Mound City (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Rock Port at South Holt (G/B)

DeKalb at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

Platte Valley at North Nodaway (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Union Star (G/B)

Osborn at Stewartsville (G/B)

Grand River Conference

Worth County at Princeton (G/B)

Trenton at Stanberry (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville at St. Pius X (B)

Bishop LeBlond at Savannah (G/B)

Lafayette at Cameron (B)

Benton at Chillicothe (B)

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Falls City at West Nodaway (G/B)

Eastern Midlands Conference

Plattsmouth at Bennington (G/B)

Nebraska City at Norris (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo at Arlington (G/B)

Douglas County West at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Platteview at Syracuse (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Weeping Water vs. Elmwood-Murdock (G) at SECC, 6:00 PM

Semifinal: Malcolm vs. Yutan (G) at SECC, 7:30 PM

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Palmyra (G) at SECC, 4:30 PM

Consolation: Louisville at Freeman (G)

Consolation: Auburn vs. Mead (G) at Freeman

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South at Omaha Burke (G/B)

Millard North at Millard West (G/B)

Bellevue East at Omaha Benson (G/B)

Omaha Marian at Omaha North (G)

Creighton Prep at Omaha North (B)

Gretna at Omaha Northwest (G/B)

Omaha Central at Omaha South (G/B)

Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista (G/B)

Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South (G/B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Blair at Seward (G/B)

Aurora at Waverly (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Thomas Jefferson at Red Oak

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Girls District Wrestling Missouri

Adams Central Tournament

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Weeping Water