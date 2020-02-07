(KMAland) -- It's another Friday night full of basketball, and KMA Sports is spread all across the area.
On KMA Radio, AHSTW travels to Treynor on AM 960 while Bedford hosts Mount Ayr on FM 99.1. Both doubleheader broadcasts begin at 6:00.
Also tonight, KMA reporters will be in 14 other gyms and have reports during the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 until 11:00.
View the full schedule for Friday below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard
Red Oak at Creston (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Glenwood at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi
Harlan at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporter: Colby Esterling & Matt Argotsinger
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (G/B) Reporter: Kent Poncelow
Corner Conference
Essex at East Mills (G/B)
Griswold at Fremont-Mills (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood
Sidney at Clarinda Academy (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning (G/B) Reporter: Sean Nienow
AHSTW at Treynor (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Riverside at Tri-Center (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Bedford (G/B)
Lenox at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur (G/B) Reporter: Jake Gillespie
East Union at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston (G/B) Reporter: Cole Carlson
Boyer Valley at West Harrison (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Sioux City West at Le Mars (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Moravia (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Murray (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Seymour (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Lennox at Sioux City North (B)
Davis County at Twin Cedars (G/B)
275 Conference
East Atchison at Mound City (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Rock Port at South Holt (G/B)
DeKalb at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
Platte Valley at North Nodaway (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Union Star (G/B)
Osborn at Stewartsville (G/B)
Grand River Conference
Worth County at Princeton (G/B)
Trenton at Stanberry (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at St. Pius X (B)
Bishop LeBlond at Savannah (G/B)
Lafayette at Cameron (B)
Benton at Chillicothe (B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Falls City at West Nodaway (G/B)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Plattsmouth at Bennington (G/B)
Nebraska City at Norris (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo at Arlington (G/B)
Douglas County West at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
Platteview at Syracuse (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Weeping Water vs. Elmwood-Murdock (G) at SECC, 6:00 PM
Semifinal: Malcolm vs. Yutan (G) at SECC, 7:30 PM
Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Palmyra (G) at SECC, 4:30 PM
Consolation: Louisville at Freeman (G)
Consolation: Auburn vs. Mead (G) at Freeman
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South at Omaha Burke (G/B)
Millard North at Millard West (G/B)
Bellevue East at Omaha Benson (G/B)
Omaha Marian at Omaha North (G)
Creighton Prep at Omaha North (B)
Gretna at Omaha Northwest (G/B)
Omaha Central at Omaha South (G/B)
Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista (G/B)
Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Blair at Seward (G/B)
Aurora at Waverly (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Thomas Jefferson at Red Oak
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Girls District Wrestling Missouri
Adams Central Tournament
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Weeping Water