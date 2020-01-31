KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Another big Friday night of basketball action with KMA Sports surrounding the area with reporters and live broadcasts is on tap.

AHSTW/Logan-Magnolia is set for AM 960 while the Northwest Missouri Tournament in Burlington Junction will be on FM 99.1. Plus, KMA reporters will be at 14 different sites this evening.

Check out the full schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Harlan at Creston (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporters: Colby Esterling & Matt Argotsinger

Atlantic at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Corner Conference

Stanton at Essex (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Sidney (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood

Griswold at Clarinda Academy (B)

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Underwood at Audubon (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford (G/B) Reporter: Kent Poncelow

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur (G/B)

East Union at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Lenox at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B) Reporter: Cole Carlson

Exira/EHK at West Harrison (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Sean Nienow

Missouri River Conference

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff- Luton (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Lamoni vs. Murray at Moulton-Udell (G)

Semifinal: Seymour vs. Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell (G)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Riverside at East Mills (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Championship: East Atchison vs. Worth County (G), 8:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Third Place: West Nodaway vs. North Nodaway (B), 6:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Consolation: Nodaway-Holt vs. St. Joseph Christian (G), 5:00 PM

King City Tournament

Championship: Stanberry vs. South Holt (G), 7:00 PM Reporter: Nolan Brooks

Championship: Stanberry vs. South Holt (B), 8:30 PM Reporter: Nolan Brooks

Third Place: DeKalb vs. Albany (G), 8:30 PM

Third Place: Northeast Nodaway vs. Albany (B), 5:30 PM

Consolation: King City vs. Maysville (G), 5:30 PM

Consolation: Stewartsville vs. DeKalb (B), 7:00 PM

North Platte Tournament

Consolation: Plattsburg vs. North Platte (G), 5:00 PM

Consolation: North Andrew vs. West Platte (B), 6:15 PM Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Third Place: North Andrew vs. Polo (G), 7:30 PM Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Cameron Tournament

Fifth Place: Cameron vs. Higginsville (B), 6:45 PM

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Benton vs. Republic (B) – Liberator Tournament, 3rd Place

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (at Bennington)

Championship: Bennington vs. Elkhorn, 7:15 PM (G)

Championship: Norris vs. Bennington, 5:30 PM (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Platteview at Wahoo (B)

Semifinal: Douglas County West at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Consolation: Syracuse at Fort Calhoun (B)

Consolation: Raymond Central at Arlington (B)

Pioneer Conference

Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Southern (G/B)

Sterling at Lewiston (G/B)

Metro Conference

Millard South at Millard North (G/B)

Westside at Millard West (G/B)

Omaha Benson at Omaha North (G/B)

Bellevue West at Omaha Northwest (G/B)

Omaha Burke at Omaha South (G/B)

Gretna at Papillion-La Vista (G/B)

Omaha Central at Creighton Prep (B)

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Diller-Odell at Freeman (G/B)

Falls City at Auburn (B)

Ralston at Omaha Bryan (G)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Council Bluffs City Meet at Thunderbowl