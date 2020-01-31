(KMAland) -- Another big Friday night of basketball action with KMA Sports surrounding the area with reporters and live broadcasts is on tap.
AHSTW/Logan-Magnolia is set for AM 960 while the Northwest Missouri Tournament in Burlington Junction will be on FM 99.1. Plus, KMA reporters will be at 14 different sites this evening.
Check out the full schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard
Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Harlan at Creston (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporters: Colby Esterling & Matt Argotsinger
Atlantic at St. Albert (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi
Corner Conference
Stanton at Essex (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Sidney (G/B) Reporter: Mike Wood
Griswold at Clarinda Academy (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Underwood at Audubon (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel
Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford (G/B) Reporter: Kent Poncelow
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur (G/B)
East Union at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Lenox at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B) Reporter: Cole Carlson
Exira/EHK at West Harrison (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Woodbine (G/B) Reporter: Sean Nienow
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff- Luton (G/B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Lamoni vs. Murray at Moulton-Udell (G)
Semifinal: Seymour vs. Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell (G)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Riverside at East Mills (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Championship: East Atchison vs. Worth County (G), 8:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Third Place: West Nodaway vs. North Nodaway (B), 6:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Consolation: Nodaway-Holt vs. St. Joseph Christian (G), 5:00 PM
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry vs. South Holt (G), 7:00 PM Reporter: Nolan Brooks
Championship: Stanberry vs. South Holt (B), 8:30 PM Reporter: Nolan Brooks
Third Place: DeKalb vs. Albany (G), 8:30 PM
Third Place: Northeast Nodaway vs. Albany (B), 5:30 PM
Consolation: King City vs. Maysville (G), 5:30 PM
Consolation: Stewartsville vs. DeKalb (B), 7:00 PM
North Platte Tournament
Consolation: Plattsburg vs. North Platte (G), 5:00 PM
Consolation: North Andrew vs. West Platte (B), 6:15 PM Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Third Place: North Andrew vs. Polo (G), 7:30 PM Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Cameron Tournament
Fifth Place: Cameron vs. Higginsville (B), 6:45 PM
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Benton vs. Republic (B) – Liberator Tournament, 3rd Place
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (at Bennington)
Championship: Bennington vs. Elkhorn, 7:15 PM (G)
Championship: Norris vs. Bennington, 5:30 PM (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Platteview at Wahoo (B)
Semifinal: Douglas County West at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Consolation: Syracuse at Fort Calhoun (B)
Consolation: Raymond Central at Arlington (B)
Pioneer Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Southern (G/B)
Sterling at Lewiston (G/B)
Metro Conference
Millard South at Millard North (G/B)
Westside at Millard West (G/B)
Omaha Benson at Omaha North (G/B)
Bellevue West at Omaha Northwest (G/B)
Omaha Burke at Omaha South (G/B)
Gretna at Papillion-La Vista (G/B)
Omaha Central at Creighton Prep (B)
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Diller-Odell at Freeman (G/B)
Falls City at Auburn (B)
Ralston at Omaha Bryan (G)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Council Bluffs City Meet at Thunderbowl