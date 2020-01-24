KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The Friday night extravaganza returns this evening with four games on KMA Radio and the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show to follow.

Hear the Corner Conference Girls Tournament finales with Brent Barnett on KMA 960 and the Mount Ayr/Martensdale-St. Marys doubleheader on KMA-FM 99.1. On the Scoreboard Show - from 9:30 to 11:00 - you'll hear from winning coaches, all the KMAland scores and from many reporters listed below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Lewis Central at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporters: Colby Esterling & Matt Argotsinger

Clarinda at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels

Glenwood at Red Oak (G/B) Reporter: Kent Poncelow

Creston at Kuemper Catholic (G/B) Reporter: Cole Carlson

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Corner Conference Tournament (at Malvern)

3rd Place: Fremont-Mills vs. East Mills (G) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Championship: Sidney vs. Stanton (G) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW at Audubon (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris

Missouri Valley at Riverside (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Pride of Iowa Conference

Wayne at Bedford (G/B) Reporter: Sean Nienow

Southeast Warren at Lenox (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM at Ar-We-Va (G/B) 

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Woodbine at Exira/EHK (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Matt Stein

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (B)

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Seymour at Ankeny Christian (G/B)

Murray at Diagonal (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Lamoni (G/B)

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Atlantic at Saydel (B)

275 Conference

East Atchison at Platte Valley (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Rock Port at Nodaway-Holt (G/B) Reporter: Nolan Brooks

Stewartsville at West Nodaway (G/B)

North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron at Savannah (G)

Cameron at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Savannah at Maryville (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)  

Humboldt-TRS at Mound City (G)

Benton vs. Holton (G) – Basehor-Linwood Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Pembroke Hill at Benton (B)

Lafayette at Excelsior Springs (G)

Hogan Prep Academy at St. Pius X (G)

Braymer at North Andrew (G/B)

Pattonsburg at Worth County (G/B)

King City at Stanberry (G/B)

Eastern Midlands Conference

Elkhorn at Blair (G/B)

Bennington at Norris (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Arlington at Douglas County West (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan at Palmyra (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Auburn (G/B)

Pioneer Conference

Friend at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Lewiston at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion

Southern at Sterling (G/B) Reporter: Caelan Debban

Pawnee City at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Metro Conference

Bellevue East at Gretna (G/B)

Westside at Millard North (G/B)

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Benson (G/B)

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan (G/B)

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Central (G/B)

Millard West at Creighton Prep (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Platteview at Waverly (G/B)

Conestoga at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Milford (G/B)

Fillmore Central at Tri County (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

John J. Harris Tournament at Corning

OABCIG Tournament

IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Waverly

David City Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Red Oak

St. Albert at Tri-Center

Lamoni at West Central Valley