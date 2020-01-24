(KMAland) -- The Friday night extravaganza returns this evening with four games on KMA Radio and the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show to follow.
Hear the Corner Conference Girls Tournament finales with Brent Barnett on KMA 960 and the Mount Ayr/Martensdale-St. Marys doubleheader on KMA-FM 99.1. On the Scoreboard Show - from 9:30 to 11:00 - you'll hear from winning coaches, all the KMAland scores and from many reporters listed below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Shenandoah (G/B) Reporters: Colby Esterling & Matt Argotsinger
Clarinda at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Matt Gubbels
Glenwood at Red Oak (G/B) Reporter: Kent Poncelow
Creston at Kuemper Catholic (G/B) Reporter: Cole Carlson
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi
Corner Conference Tournament (at Malvern)
3rd Place: Fremont-Mills vs. East Mills (G) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Championship: Sidney vs. Stanton (G) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Audubon (G/B) Reporter: Jan Harris
Missouri Valley at Riverside (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G/B) Reporter: Keith Christensen
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne at Bedford (G/B) Reporter: Sean Nienow
Southeast Warren at Lenox (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley (G/B) Reporter: Scott Vicker
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Woodbine at Exira/EHK (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) Reporter: Matt Stein
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (B)
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Ankeny Christian (G/B)
Murray at Diagonal (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Lamoni (G/B)
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Atlantic at Saydel (B)
275 Conference
East Atchison at Platte Valley (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Rock Port at Nodaway-Holt (G/B) Reporter: Nolan Brooks
Stewartsville at West Nodaway (G/B)
North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron at Savannah (G)
Cameron at Bishop LeBlond (B)
Savannah at Maryville (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Humboldt-TRS at Mound City (G)
Benton vs. Holton (G) – Basehor-Linwood Tournament Consolation Semifinal
Pembroke Hill at Benton (B)
Lafayette at Excelsior Springs (G)
Hogan Prep Academy at St. Pius X (G)
Braymer at North Andrew (G/B)
Pattonsburg at Worth County (G/B)
King City at Stanberry (G/B)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn at Blair (G/B)
Bennington at Norris (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
Arlington at Douglas County West (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan at Palmyra (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Auburn (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Friend at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Lewiston at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B) Reporter: Kirt Manion
Southern at Sterling (G/B) Reporter: Caelan Debban
Pawnee City at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Metro Conference
Bellevue East at Gretna (G/B)
Westside at Millard North (G/B)
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Benson (G/B)
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan (G/B)
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Central (G/B)
Millard West at Creighton Prep (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Platteview at Waverly (G/B)
Conestoga at Fort Calhoun (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Milford (G/B)
Fillmore Central at Tri County (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
John J. Harris Tournament at Corning
OABCIG Tournament
IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Waverly
David City Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Red Oak
St. Albert at Tri-Center
Lamoni at West Central Valley