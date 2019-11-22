KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Three more state championships will be decided in Iowa while Nebraska's 6-man championship is on the line and Missouri begins their state quarterfinal round. Plus, the girl's basketball season begins for several KMAland teams in Iowa.

View the full slate below.

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 1A: Van Meter vs. West Lyon, 10:00 AM

Class 2A: Waukon vs. OABCIG, 1:00 PM

Class 4A: WDM Valley vs. Dowling Catholic, 7:00 PM

MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Lutheran North at Scott City

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

Farmington at St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Grain Valley at Platte County

Webb City at Camdenton

Class 5 State Quarterfinals

Eureka at Jackson

Ft. Zumwalt North at Chaminade College Prep

Carthage at Glendale

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 6-Man: McCool Junction vs. Harvard (at UNK), 7:00 PM

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Atlantic at Bondurant-Farrar (G)

Creston at Des Moines Christian (G)

Stanton at Diagonal (G)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Madrid (G)