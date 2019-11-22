(KMAland) -- Three more state championships will be decided in Iowa while Nebraska's 6-man championship is on the line and Missouri begins their state quarterfinal round. Plus, the girl's basketball season begins for several KMAland teams in Iowa.
View the full slate below.
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 1A: Van Meter vs. West Lyon, 10:00 AM
Class 2A: Waukon vs. OABCIG, 1:00 PM
Class 4A: WDM Valley vs. Dowling Catholic, 7:00 PM
MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Lutheran North at Scott City
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Farmington at St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Grain Valley at Platte County
Webb City at Camdenton
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Eureka at Jackson
Ft. Zumwalt North at Chaminade College Prep
Carthage at Glendale
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 6-Man: McCool Junction vs. Harvard (at UNK), 7:00 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Atlantic at Bondurant-Farrar (G)
Creston at Des Moines Christian (G)
Stanton at Diagonal (G)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Madrid (G)