Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.