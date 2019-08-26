KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A little cross country, some volleyball and plenty of Nebraska softball on the KMAland high school sports schedule Monday.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Woodward-Granger Meet (G/B)

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Albia Tournament

Southeast Warren vs. Montezuma

Southeast Warren vs. Seymour

Southeast Warren vs. Albia

Moravia vs. Montezuma

Moravia vs. North Mahaska

Moravia vs. Seymour

Seymour vs. Montezuma

Seymour vs. North Mahaska

Bracket Round

Non-Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys at Twin Cedars

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Omaha Westside at Bennington

Norris at McCook

Norris vs. North Platte (at McCook)

Bishop Neumann at Ashland-Greenwood

Fort Calhoun at Cass County Central

Fort Calhoun vs. Wahoo (at Cass County Central)

Wahoo at Cass County Central

Malcolm at Wilber-Clatonia

DC West/Concordia at Bellevue West

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West

DC West/Concordia vs. Omaha Bryan (at Bellevue West)

Millard South at Lincoln Pius X

Millard West at Lincoln Southwest