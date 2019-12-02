(KMAland) -- Plenty of basketball is on the schedule in Iowa and Missouri for Monday, including the Underwood/Shenandoah doubleheader on KMA 960.
View the full Monday schedule below.
BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Underwood at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Clarinda at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Sioux City North at Lewis Central (B)
Winterset at Creston (G/B)
Treynor at Harlan (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Gilbert (G)
Diagonal at East Mills (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Heartland Christian (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Griswold (G/B)
South Central Calhoun at Audubon (G/B)
Westwood at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Woodbine at AHSTW (B)
West Central Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Sioux City West at Spirit Lake (B)
Tri-County at Moravia (G/B)
Pleasantville at Twin Cedars (G)
Mound City Invitational
East Atchison vs Bishop LeBlond (G)
Rock Port vs. Mound City (G)
Mound City vs. Rock Port (B)
East Atchison vs. Nodaway-Holt (B)
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley vs. King City (G)
Princeton vs. Albany (G)
Platte Valley vs. King City (B)
Princeton vs. South Harrison (B)
Platte Valley Invitational
Osborn vs. Union Star (G)
St. Joseph Christian vs. Northeast Nodaway (G)
DeKalb vs. West Nodaway (G)
North Nodaway vs. Stewartsville (G)
North Nodaway vs. Union Star (B)
Stewartsville vs. West Nodaway (B)
Northeast Nodaway vs. Osborn (B)
DeKalb vs. St. Joseph Christian (B)
BOWLING SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Clarinda