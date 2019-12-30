Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the morning. High 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.