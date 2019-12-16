KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Clarinda meet in bowling this afternoon to highlight the day's KMAland Sports Schedule.

View the complete schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni (G/B)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Kuemper Catholic at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G)

Griswold at AHSTW (G)

Southwest Valley at CAM, Anita (G/B)

Wayne at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

North Mercer at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Non-Conference (Missouri)  

East Buchanan at Maryville (B)

East Harrison at Union Star (G/B)

Cameron at Lawson (G)

Mid-Buchanan at Lafayette (B)

Savannah at Lathrop (B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Palmyra at Omaha Brownell Talbot (G)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Shenandoah Follow @TrevMaeder96

Sioux City West, OABCIG at Sioux City North

Sioux City East at Le Mars

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Falls City at Conestoga