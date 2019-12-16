(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Clarinda meet in bowling this afternoon to highlight the day's KMAland Sports Schedule.
View the complete schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Kuemper Catholic at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G)
Griswold at AHSTW (G)
Southwest Valley at CAM, Anita (G/B)
Wayne at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
North Mercer at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Buchanan at Maryville (B)
East Harrison at Union Star (G/B)
Cameron at Lawson (G)
Mid-Buchanan at Lafayette (B)
Savannah at Lathrop (B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Palmyra at Omaha Brownell Talbot (G)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Shenandoah Follow @TrevMaeder96
Sioux City West, OABCIG at Sioux City North
Sioux City East at Le Mars
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Falls City at Conestoga