(KMAland) -- Basketball, wrestling and bowling on the Monday slate, including a Logan-Magnolia/Fremont-Mills basketball doubleheader on AM 960.
View the full Monday schedule below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Creston at Bondurant-Farrar (B)
Woodbine at East Mills (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
West Harrison at Tri-Center (G/B)
Central Decatur at Lamoni (G/B)
Colo-Nesco at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)
Boyer Valley at West Monona (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G)
Sioux City North at South Sioux City (B)
West Central Valley at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)
Diagonal at Seymour (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Savannah at Benton (G)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Harrison at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
Pioneer Conference
Pawnee City at Tri County (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Harlan at Shenandoah
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City East at Sioux City West
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Sioux City West, Westwood at West Sioux