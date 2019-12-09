KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Basketball, wrestling and bowling on the Monday slate, including a Logan-Magnolia/Fremont-Mills basketball doubleheader on AM 960.

View the full Monday schedule below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Creston at Bondurant-Farrar (B)

Woodbine at East Mills (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM 

West Harrison at Tri-Center (G/B)

Central Decatur at Lamoni (G/B)

Colo-Nesco at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)

Boyer Valley at West Monona (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G)

Sioux City North at South Sioux City (B)

West Central Valley at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)

Diagonal at Seymour (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference  

Savannah at Benton (G)

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

East Harrison at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

Pioneer Conference 

Pawnee City at Tri County (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Harlan at Shenandoah 

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr 

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City East at Sioux City West

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City West, Westwood at West Sioux