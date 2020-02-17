KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The Iowa boys tournament trail tips off tonight on KMA Radio with four games on three stations.

Hear Essex/Clarinda Academy on AM 960, a doubleheader from Clarinda on FM 99.1 and Southwest Valley/Griswold on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the rest of the Iowa boys district play, Nebraska girls subdistrict action and a handful of regular season games slated for Monday below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Iowa Boys Tournament Trail

Class 1A District 2 First Round

West Bend-Mallard at St. Mary’s, Storm Lake

Class 1A District 9 First Round

Twin Cedars vs. HLV, Victor (at English Valleys), 6:30 PM

Moulton-Udell at English Valleys, 8:00 PM

Class 1A District 10 First Round

Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Murray)

Class 1A District 12 First Round

Southeast Warren at Colo-Nesco

Class 1A District 13 First Round

Clarinda Academy at Essex On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Class 1A District 14 First Round

Griswold at Southwest Valley On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM

Class 1A District 15 First Round

Heartland Christian at Ar-We-Va

Class 2A District 15 First Round

Kuemper Catholic vs. Underwood (at ACGC), 6:30 PM

West Central Valley at ACGC, 8:00 PM

Class 2A District 16 First Round (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Shenandoah vs. Red Oak (at Clarinda), 6:30 PM

Missouri Valley at Clarinda, 8:00 PM

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict First Round

B-3: Waverly vs. Nebraska City (at Plattsmouth)

B-4: Blair vs. Schuyler (at Bennington)

B-5: Seward at Crete, 6:00 PM

B-5: Beatrice vs. Norris (at Crete), 7:30 PM

Class C1 Subdistrict First Round

C1-4: Douglas County West vs. David City (at Aquinas Catholic)

C1-5: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Raymond Central (at Lincoln Southwest)

C1-6: Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia (at Beatrice)

Class C2 Subdistrict First Round

C2-2: Mead vs. Cedar Bluffs (at Logan View)

Class D2 Subdistrict First Round

D2-3: Osceola vs. Friend (at Centennial), 6:30 PM

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan at Atlantic (B)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Sioux City North at Spencer (G)

Sioux City West at Spencer (B)

275 Conference

North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville at Cameron (G)

Chillicothe at St. Pius X (G)

Grand River Conference

Braymer at North Andrew (G/B)

Pattonsburg at Worth County (G/B)

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Bishop LeBlond at West Platte (G)

Mid-Buchanan at Lafayette (B)

Osborn at Winston (G/B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Bennington at Mount Michael Benedictine (B)

Brownell-Talbot at Conestoga (B)