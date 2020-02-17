(KMAland) -- The Iowa boys tournament trail tips off tonight on KMA Radio with four games on three stations.
Hear Essex/Clarinda Academy on AM 960, a doubleheader from Clarinda on FM 99.1 and Southwest Valley/Griswold on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the rest of the Iowa boys district play, Nebraska girls subdistrict action and a handful of regular season games slated for Monday below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Iowa Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 2 First Round
West Bend-Mallard at St. Mary’s, Storm Lake
Class 1A District 9 First Round
Twin Cedars vs. HLV, Victor (at English Valleys), 6:30 PM
Moulton-Udell at English Valleys, 8:00 PM
Class 1A District 10 First Round
Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Murray)
Class 1A District 12 First Round
Southeast Warren at Colo-Nesco
Class 1A District 13 First Round
Clarinda Academy at Essex On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 14 First Round
Griswold at Southwest Valley On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 15 First Round
Heartland Christian at Ar-We-Va
Class 2A District 15 First Round
Kuemper Catholic vs. Underwood (at ACGC), 6:30 PM
West Central Valley at ACGC, 8:00 PM
Class 2A District 16 First Round (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Shenandoah vs. Red Oak (at Clarinda), 6:30 PM
Missouri Valley at Clarinda, 8:00 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict First Round
B-3: Waverly vs. Nebraska City (at Plattsmouth)
B-4: Blair vs. Schuyler (at Bennington)
B-5: Seward at Crete, 6:00 PM
B-5: Beatrice vs. Norris (at Crete), 7:30 PM
Class C1 Subdistrict First Round
C1-4: Douglas County West vs. David City (at Aquinas Catholic)
C1-5: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Raymond Central (at Lincoln Southwest)
C1-6: Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia (at Beatrice)
Class C2 Subdistrict First Round
C2-2: Mead vs. Cedar Bluffs (at Logan View)
Class D2 Subdistrict First Round
D2-3: Osceola vs. Friend (at Centennial), 6:30 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Atlantic (B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sioux City North at Spencer (G)
Sioux City West at Spencer (B)
275 Conference
North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Cameron (G)
Chillicothe at St. Pius X (G)
Grand River Conference
Braymer at North Andrew (G/B)
Pattonsburg at Worth County (G/B)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond at West Platte (G)
Mid-Buchanan at Lafayette (B)
Osborn at Winston (G/B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington at Mount Michael Benedictine (B)
Brownell-Talbot at Conestoga (B)