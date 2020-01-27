(KMAland) -- Plenty of basketball, including lots of tournaments in Missouri, on the KMAland Sports Schedule today.
Tonight on KMA-FM 99.1, Fremont-Mills hosts Bedford in a girl/boy doubleheader. Hear the call at 6:00. View the full slate for Monday below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Clarinda (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Eixra/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars, 6:00 PM (G)
Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars, 7:30 PM (B)
Quarterfinal: Mormon Trail at Lamoni, 7:30 PM (B)
Quarterfinal: Moravia vs. Seymour at Lamoni, 6:00 PM (B)
Quarterfinal: Diagonal at Ankeny Christian, 7:30 PM (B)
Quarterfinal: Murray vs. Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian, 6:00 PM (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G)
Carroll at Lewis Central (B)
Bedford at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
ACGC at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Winterset (G/B)
Central Decatur at Van Meter (G/B)
Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Grand View Christian at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Ridge View (G/B)
St. Edmond at Paton-Churdan (G)
Northwest Missouri Tournament
East Atchison vs. West Nodaway, 7:30 PM (G)
Worth County vs. Nodaway-Holt, 4:30 PM (G)
Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM (B)
East Atchison vs. West Nodaway, 9:00 PM (B)
North Platte Tournament
Platte Valley vs. West Platte, 7:00 PM (G)
Mid-Buchahan vs. Mound City, 4:30 PM (G)
Platte Valley vs. North Platte, 8:15 PM (B)
Mound City vs. West Platte, 5:45 PM (B)
King City Tournament
Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:30 PM (G)
King City vs. DeKalb, 4:30 PM (G)
Albany vs. Stewartsville, 4:30 PM (G)
South Holt vs. Maysville, 7:30 PM (G)
Stanberry vs. King City, 9:00 PM (B)
Stewartsville vs. Northeast Nodaway, 6:00 PM (B)
Albany vs. DeKalb, 6:00 PM (B)
South Holt vs. Maysville, 9:00 PM (B)
Cameron Tournament
Maryville vs. Lawson, 5:15 PM (G)
Smithville vs. Higginsville, 7:45 PM (G)
Chillicothe vs. Higginsville, 6:30 PM (B)
Maryville vs. Cameron, 4:00 PM (B)
Richmond Winter Classic
Bishop LeBlond vs. Excelsior Springs (B)
Bishop LeBlond vs. Richmond (G)
Basehor-Linwood Invitational
Fifth Place: Benton vs. Blue Valley (G)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Savannah at University Academy (G)
Benton vs. Southeast (B)
Lafayette at Platte County (G)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Fort Calhoun at Syracuse, 6:00 PM (G)
Douglas County West at Arlington, 6:00 PM (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview, 6:00 PM (G)
Raymond Central at Wahoo, 6:00 PM (G)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson
Lamoni/Central Decatur, Lenox at Mount Ayr
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North