(KMAland) -- Plenty of basketball, including lots of tournaments in Missouri, on the KMAland Sports Schedule today.

Tonight on KMA-FM 99.1, Fremont-Mills hosts Bedford in a girl/boy doubleheader. Hear the call at 6:00. View the full slate for Monday below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Clarinda (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Eixra/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament  

Consolation: Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars, 6:00 PM (G)

Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars, 7:30 PM (B)

Quarterfinal: Mormon Trail at Lamoni, 7:30 PM (B)

Quarterfinal: Moravia vs. Seymour at Lamoni, 6:00 PM (B)

Quarterfinal: Diagonal at Ankeny Christian, 7:30 PM (B)

Quarterfinal: Murray vs. Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian, 6:00 PM (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G)

Carroll at Lewis Central (B)

Bedford at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

ACGC at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Winterset (G/B)

Central Decatur at Van Meter (G/B)

Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Grand View Christian at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Ridge View (G/B)

St. Edmond at Paton-Churdan (G)

Northwest Missouri Tournament

East Atchison vs. West Nodaway, 7:30 PM (G)

Worth County vs. Nodaway-Holt, 4:30 PM (G)

Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM (B)

East Atchison vs. West Nodaway, 9:00 PM (B)

North Platte Tournament

Platte Valley vs. West Platte, 7:00 PM (G)

Mid-Buchahan vs. Mound City, 4:30 PM (G)

Platte Valley vs. North Platte, 8:15 PM (B)

Mound City vs. West Platte, 5:45 PM (B)

King City Tournament

Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:30 PM (G)

King City vs. DeKalb, 4:30 PM (G)

Albany vs. Stewartsville, 4:30 PM (G)

South Holt vs. Maysville, 7:30 PM (G)

Stanberry vs. King City, 9:00 PM (B)

Stewartsville vs. Northeast Nodaway, 6:00 PM (B)

Albany vs. DeKalb, 6:00 PM (B)

South Holt vs. Maysville, 9:00 PM (B)

Cameron Tournament

Maryville vs. Lawson, 5:15 PM (G)

Smithville vs. Higginsville, 7:45 PM (G)

Chillicothe vs. Higginsville, 6:30 PM (B)

Maryville vs. Cameron, 4:00 PM (B)

Richmond Winter Classic

Bishop LeBlond vs. Excelsior Springs (B)

Bishop LeBlond vs. Richmond (G)

Basehor-Linwood Invitational

Fifth Place: Benton vs. Blue Valley (G)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Savannah at University Academy (G)

Benton vs. Southeast (B)

Lafayette at Platte County (G)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Fort Calhoun at Syracuse, 6:00 PM (G)

Douglas County West at Arlington, 6:00 PM (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview, 6:00 PM (G)

Raymond Central at Wahoo, 6:00 PM (G)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson

Lamoni/Central Decatur, Lenox at Mount Ayr

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East

Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North