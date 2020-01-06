KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland high school sports schedule for Monday below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Atlantic (B)

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Southwest Valley at Clarinda (G/B)

Chariton at Creston (G/B)

Lenox at Griswold (G/B)

Audubon at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Grand View Christian at Bedford (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 5:00 PM  

Lamoni at East Union (G/B)

Storm Lake, St. Mary’s at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Woodward-Granger (G)

ACGC at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)

Sioux City East at Johnston (G)

Mormon Trail at Baxter (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)  

Lathrop at Maryville (B)

Atchison KS at Savannah (G)

Auburn at Omaha Mercy (G)

Douglas County West at Palmyra (G)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Bedford/Lenox, Southeast Warren at Wayne

Gross Catholic at Conestoga

Omaha Concordia at Omaha South

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Red Oak at Shenandoah

Harlan at Abraham Lincoln

Lamoni/Central Decatur, Mount Ayr at Clarke

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln

Le Mars at Sioux City West

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East