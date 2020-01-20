KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Plenty of basketball, wrestling and bowling on the Monday schedule in KMAland.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda (G/B)

Harlan at St. Albert (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament 

Griswold at Sidney (G)

East Mills at Essex (G)

Clarinda Academy at Sidney (B)

Fremont-Mills vs. Griswold at Essex (B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Tri-Center at Shenandoah (G/B)

Red Oak at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Creston at Clarke (G)

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Riverside at MVAOCOU (G)

AHSTW at Earlham (B)

Woodbine at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Panorama at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Wayne (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at East Union (G/B)

Fairfield at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)

Murray at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Lawton-Bronson at Sioux City North (G)

Twin Cedars at Cardinal (B)

North Mahaska at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

275 Conference 

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri) 

Lathrop at Cameron (G/B)

East Buchanan at Savannah (B)

Mid-Buchanan at Lafayette (B)

St. Pius X vs. Raymore-Peculiar (B)

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Blair at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Non-Conference/Other Nebraska 

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City (G)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Ankeny Tournament (Lewis Central)

Southeast Warren, Pella at Carlisle

Mid-Buchanan Tournament (Maryville, East Atchison)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE 

St. Albert at Shenandoah

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Le Mars