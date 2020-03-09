KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from a pair of games today at the Iowa Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Follow Trevor Maeder on Twitter for updates from Martensdale-St. Marys’ first trip to state and listen to FM 99.1 for Derek Martin’s call of Treynor/Pella Christian tonight.

View the complete schedule below.

IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Montezuma vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, 9:30 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96

Lake Mills vs. Wapsie Valley, 11:15 AM

Bishop Garrigan vs. Springville, 1:00 PM

St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. West Fork, 2:45 PM

Class 2A State Quarterfinals

North Linn vs. West Sioux, 4:30 PM

Treynor vs. Pella Christian, 6:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Boyden-Hull vs. Woodward-Granger, 8:15 PM