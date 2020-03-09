(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from a pair of games today at the Iowa Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Follow Trevor Maeder on Twitter for updates from Martensdale-St. Marys’ first trip to state and listen to FM 99.1 for Derek Martin’s call of Treynor/Pella Christian tonight.
View the complete schedule below.
IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Montezuma vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, 9:30 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Lake Mills vs. Wapsie Valley, 11:15 AM
Bishop Garrigan vs. Springville, 1:00 PM
St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. West Fork, 2:45 PM
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
North Linn vs. West Sioux, 4:30 PM
Treynor vs. Pella Christian, 6:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Boyden-Hull vs. Woodward-Granger, 8:15 PM