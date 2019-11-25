(KMAland) -- Three Nebraska state football championships are decided today in Lincoln while the Iowa girl's basketball season continues with our first broadcast of the season.
KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 3 Red Oak opens the season against 1A/2A No. 3 Mount Ayr tonight with a 7:30 tip off on KMA 960. View the full schedule for Monday below.
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class B: Scottsbluff vs. Skutt Catholic, 7:15 PM
Class D1: Osceola-High Plains vs. Burwell, 10:15 AM
Class D2: Pleasanton vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 2:45 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Mount Ayr at Red Oak (G) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central (G)
ACGC at Audubon (G)
Logan-Magnolia at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G)
AHSTW at Woodbine (G)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Southeast Warren (G)
MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley (G)
Cherokee at Sioux City West (G)
Le Mars at Spencer (G)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lenox at Clarke (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr (G/B)