(KMAland) -- It's regional final night in the state of Iowa for Classes 3A, 4A and 5A, and Missouri boys soccer tournament trail gets started.
KMA Sports has Glenwood/LC (on 960), Red Oak/Des Moines Christian (on 99.1) and AL/Ankeny Centennial (on KMAX-Stream) tonight. Check out the full Monday slate below.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A Regional Finals
Red Oak vs. Des Moines Christian (at Atlantic) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Kuemper Catholic vs. Humboldt (at Storm Lake)
Sheldon vs. Unity Christian (at MOC-Floyd Valley)
Dike-New Hartford vs. Union (at Grundy Center)
New Hampton vs. Mount Vernon (at Jesup)
Davenport Assumption vs. Independence (at Iowa City West)
Tipton vs. Nevada (at Benton)
West Liberty vs. Albia (at Washington)
Class 4A Regional Finals
Glenwood at Lewis Central On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Carroll at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Dallas Center-Grimes at Waverly-Shell Rock
Gilbert at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Carlisle at Marion
Charles City at West Delaware
Clinton at Western Dubuque
Burlington at North Scott
Class 5A Regional Finals
Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Waterloo West at WDM Valley
Southeast Polk at Waukee
Iowa City High at Dowling Catholic
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Ankeny
Marshalltown at Cedar Falls
Dubuque Hempstead at Iowa City Liberty
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 2 District 16 – First Round (Chillicothe)
Chillicothe vs. Cameron, 5:00 PM
Maryville vs. Savannah, 6:45 PM
Class 2 District 15 – First Round (at Kansas City)
Benton vs. Frontier STEM, 5:00 PM
Northeast Kansas City vs. St. Pius X, 6:30 PM
Class 3 District 16 – First Round (at Kearney)
Platte County vs. Lafayette, 5:00 PM
Kearney vs. Smithville, 7:00 PM