(KMAland) -- It's regional final night in the state of Iowa for Classes 3A, 4A and 5A, and Missouri boys soccer tournament trail gets started.

KMA Sports has Glenwood/LC (on 960), Red Oak/Des Moines Christian (on 99.1) and AL/Ankeny Centennial (on KMAX-Stream) tonight. Check out the full Monday slate below.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 3A Regional Finals

Red Oak vs. Des Moines Christian (at Atlantic) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Kuemper Catholic vs. Humboldt (at Storm Lake)

Sheldon vs. Unity Christian (at MOC-Floyd Valley)

Dike-New Hartford vs. Union (at Grundy Center)

New Hampton vs. Mount Vernon (at Jesup)

Davenport Assumption vs. Independence (at Iowa City West)

Tipton vs. Nevada (at Benton)

West Liberty vs. Albia (at Washington)

Class 4A Regional Finals

Glenwood at Lewis Central On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Carroll at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Dallas Center-Grimes at Waverly-Shell Rock

Gilbert at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Carlisle at Marion

Charles City at West Delaware

Clinton at Western Dubuque

Burlington at North Scott

Class 5A Regional Finals

Ankeny Centennial at Abraham Lincoln On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM

Waterloo West at WDM Valley

Southeast Polk at Waukee

Iowa City High at Dowling Catholic

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Ankeny

Marshalltown at Cedar Falls

Dubuque Hempstead at Iowa City Liberty

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley

BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 2 District 16 – First Round (Chillicothe)

Chillicothe vs. Cameron, 5:00 PM

Maryville vs. Savannah, 6:45 PM

Class 2 District 15 – First Round (at Kansas City)

Benton vs. Frontier STEM, 5:00 PM

Northeast Kansas City vs. St. Pius X, 6:30 PM

Class 3 District 16 – First Round (at Kearney)

Platte County vs. Lafayette, 5:00 PM

Kearney vs. Smithville, 7:00 PM