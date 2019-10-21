KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A little bit of volleyball, soccer and Missouri state golf on the Monday schedule.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Lewis Central

Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Tri County vs. Pawnee City (at Friend)

Southern at Friend

Lewiston at Sterling

Diller-Odell vs. Tri County/Pawnee City (at Friend)

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Southern/Friend (at Friend)

HTRS vs. Sterling/Lewiston (at Sterling)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Auburn at Plattsmouth

Falls City at Weeping Water

BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Savannah at Maryville

GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE

Missouri State Tournament