(KMAland) -- Conference tournaments in volleyball, the WIC XC Meet in Avoca and plenty more on the Monday KMAland slate.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference Meet at Avoca Follow @TrevMaeder96

Ida Grove Meet

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference Tournament

IKM-Manning vs. Audubon (at Treynor)

IKM-Manning/Audubon at Treynor

Underwood vs. Riverside (at Tri-Center)

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament

Mount Ayr vs. Wayne (at Southwest Valley)

Mount Ayr/Wayne at Southwest Valley

Bedford vs. Central Decatur (at East Union)

Bedford/CD at East Union

Lenox at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Fremont-Mills at East Atchison

Fremont-Mills vs. Mid-Buchanan (at East Atchison)

Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU

Twin Cedars at Meskwaki Settlement School

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Mid-Buchanan at East Atchison

West Nodaway at St. Joseph Christian

Maryville at St. Michael the Archangel

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Freeman vs. Palmyra (at Mead)

Freeman/Palmyra at Mead

Auburn vs. Johnson County Central (at Mead)

Yutan vs. Conestoga (at Louisville)

Yutan/Conestoga at Louisville

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Weeping Water (at Malcolm)

Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water at Malcolm

Pioneer Conference

Tri County at Sterling

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Northeast Nodaway at North Platte

Platte Valley at South Harrison

GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE

Missouri Sectional Tournaments

Nebraska State Tournaments

GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE

Missouri Sectional Tournaments