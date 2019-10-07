KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Cross country, volleyball, district golf and tennis, subdistrict softball in Nebraska and more on the Monday slate in KMAland.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Woodbine Meet

Platteview Meet

Nodaway Valley Meet

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference (Iowa)  

Essex at West Nodaway

Mount Ayr at Murray

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren

Midland Empire Conference

Benton at Lafayette

Non-Conference (Missouri)

South Harrison at North Nodaway  

Mid-Buchanan at Maryville

Excelsior Springs at St. Pius X

Chillicothe at Trenton

East Central Nebraska Conference

Malcolm at Johnson County Central

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Ralsotn at Syracuse

Dorchester at Tri County

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE  

North Platte at Maryville

South Holt at Albany

Stanberry at North Harrison

Worth County at Northeast Nodaway

Raymond Central at Syracuse

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic)

Gross Catholic vs. Plattsmouth

Duchesne/Roncalli vs. Nebraska City

Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Blair)

Blair vs. Ralston

Omaha Mercy vs. Platteview

Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Omaha Skutt)

Skutt Catholic vs. Cass County Central

Bennington vs. DC West/Concordia

Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Norris)

Norris vs. West Point-Beemer

Waverly vs. Ashland-Greenwood

GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE

Missouri Districts

Nebraska Districts

GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE

Missouri Districts