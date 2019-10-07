(KMAland) -- Cross country, volleyball, district golf and tennis, subdistrict softball in Nebraska and more on the Monday slate in KMAland.
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Woodbine Meet
Platteview Meet
Nodaway Valley Meet
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Essex at West Nodaway
Mount Ayr at Murray
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Midland Empire Conference
Benton at Lafayette
Non-Conference (Missouri)
South Harrison at North Nodaway
Mid-Buchanan at Maryville
Excelsior Springs at St. Pius X
Chillicothe at Trenton
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm at Johnson County Central
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Ralsotn at Syracuse
Dorchester at Tri County
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
North Platte at Maryville
South Holt at Albany
Stanberry at North Harrison
Worth County at Northeast Nodaway
Raymond Central at Syracuse
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic)
Gross Catholic vs. Plattsmouth
Duchesne/Roncalli vs. Nebraska City
Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Blair)
Blair vs. Ralston
Omaha Mercy vs. Platteview
Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Omaha Skutt)
Skutt Catholic vs. Cass County Central
Bennington vs. DC West/Concordia
Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Norris)
Norris vs. West Point-Beemer
Waverly vs. Ashland-Greenwood
GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE
Missouri Districts
Nebraska Districts
GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE
Missouri Districts