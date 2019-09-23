(KMAland) -- Cross country, volleyball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis is on today's KMAland Sports Schedule.
View the full Monday slate below.
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Westwood Meet
ADM Meet
Ashland-Greenwood Meet
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Stanton at Southwest Valley
East Union vs. Stanton (at Southwest Valley)
East Union at Southwest Valley
Cardinal at Moravia
Van Buren at Moravia
Heartland Christian at Cedar Bluffs
Heartland Christian vs. Elba (at Cedar Bluffs)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton at Chillicothe
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Mound City vs. North Platte
North Nodaway at South Harrison
Savannah at Falls City Sacred Heart
St. Pius X at Pleasant Hill
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington at Elkhorn
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm at Palmyra
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Malcolm vs. York (at Palmyra)
York at Palmyra
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Savannah (B)
Benton at Cameron (B)
St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel (B)
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
DeKalb at Platte Valley
South Holt at East Buchanan
Stewartsville at West Platte
South Harrison at King City/Union Star
Falls City at Maryville
Chillicothe at Lexington
Penney at Lafayette
North Platte at Savannah
St. Pius X at Plattsburg
Bennington at Bellevue East
Nebraska City at Conestoga
Norris at Waverly
Ashland-Greenwood at Cass County Central
Bishop Neumann at Syracuse
Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South
Millard West at Lincoln Southwest
Ralston at Millard North
Lincoln North Star at Millard South
Omaha Bryan at Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic
Westside at Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic
Westside vs. Omaha Bryan
Omaha Central at Omaha Benson
TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Trenton (G)
GOLF SCHEDULE
Maryville, Lawson, Savannah at Cameron (G)
Nebraska City Tournament (G)
HTRS Tournament (G)