(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference gets started with tournament play, and there's plenty of other volleyball, cross country, softball, soccer, tennis and golf on the Monday slate.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Orient-Macksburg Meet

Nebraska-Kearney Meet

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference Tournament

Pool A

Essex at Sidney

Essex vs. Griswold (at Sidney)

Griswold at Sidney

Pool B

Stanton at East Mills

Fremont-Mills vs. Stanton (at East Mills)

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Murray at Central Decatur

Wayne at Moulton-Udell

Grand View Christian at Southeast Warren

Seymour at Southeast Warren

Seymour vs. Grandview Christian (at Southeast Warren)

Cornerstone Christian at Heartland Christian

Midland Empire Conference

Lafayette at Maryville

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

North Platte at Nodaway-Holt

South Harrison at Nodaway-Holt

Excelsior Springs at Benton

Bishop LeBlond at East Buchanan

Cameron at Carrollton

Chillicothe at Marshall

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Douglas County West at Wahoo

Fort Calhoun at Wahoo

Douglas County West vs. Fort Calhoun (at Wahoo)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn at Freeman

Auburn vs. Conestoga (at Freeman)

Conestoga at Freeman

Pioneer Conference

Tri County at Friend

Metro Conference

Omaha Bryan at Papillion-LaVista South

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

East Buchanan at Northeast Nodaway

Maryville at Platte Valley

Stanberry at South Harrison

Plattsburg at DeKalb

Stewartsville at Winston

Polo at King City

Chillicothe at Penney

Savannah at Mid-Buchanan

Odessa at St. Pius X

GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville

GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE

East Atchison at Tarkio

Midland Empire Conference Tournament

Auburn Invitational

BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Lafayette at Maryville

Ewing Marion Kauffman at Bishop LeBlond

Cameron at Savannah

North Kansas City at St. Pius X