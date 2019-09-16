KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Cross country, volleyball, tennis, golf and soccer on the slate for Monday in KMAland.

Trevor Maeder will be at the Red Oak cross country meet. Follow him on Twitter @TrevMaeder96.

View the full schedule below.

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Red Oak Meet Follow @TrevMaeder96

East Atchison Meet (at Tarkio)

Ballard Meet

Pleasantville Meet

Yutan Meet

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Bluegrass Conference

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference

Essex at Diagonal

Interstate 35, Truro at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Interstate 35, Truro (at Southeast Warren)

Central Decatur at Lamoni

Glidden-Ralston at Madrid

Ar-We-Va at MVAOCOU

Orient-Macksburg at Paton-Churdan

East Atchison at St. Joseph Christian

Bishop LeBlond at St. Michael the Archangel

Millard West at Elkhorn

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Diller-Odell vs. Exeter-Milligan

Meridian vs. Johnson-Brock

HTRS vs. Freeman

Sacred Heart vs. BDS

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Palmyra vs. Parkview Christian

Sterling vs. Tri County

Southern vs. Pawnee City

Lewiston vs. Johnson County Central

TENNIS SCHEDULE

Maryville at Benton (G)

Nebraska City at Waverly (B)

GOLF SCHEDULE

Blair Tournament (G)

Fairbury Tournament (G)

SOCCER SCHEDULE

Benton at Schlagle (KS) (B)

St. Michael the Archangel at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Harrisonville at St. Pius X (B)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Northeast Nodaway at North Andrew

West Platte at South Holt

Stewartsville at Pattonsburg

King City/Union Star at East Buchanan

Maryville at North Harrison

Benton at Lathrop

Chillicothe at Norborne

Lafayette at Mid-Buchanan

St. Pius X at Summit Christian Academy

Stanberry at North Platte

Worth County at South Harrison

Blair at Papillion-LaVista South

Norris at Lincoln Pius X

Ralston at Waverly

Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood

Platteview at Omaha Northwest

Conestoga at Yutan/Mead

