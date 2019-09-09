KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Check out the Monday schedule in KMAland, including volleyball, cross country, softball, golf and tennis.

On KMA 960, hear the Boyer Valley at CAM volleyball match, beginning with first serve at 6:00 PM.

View the full schedule below.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley at CAM, Anita (G) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM 

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Diagonal 

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

Bishop LeBlond at Rock Port

North Nodaway at St. Joseph Christian 

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville at Benton

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Falls City at Plattsmouth

Louisville at Raymond Central

CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Coon Rapids-Bayard Meet

GOLF SCHEDULE 

Maryville Tournament (G)

TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Ralston at Nebraska City (B)

SOCCER SCHEDULE

Maryville at Chillicothe (B)

Benton at Maur Hill KS (B)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

North Platte at DeKalb

Cameron at Lathrop

Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew

Northeast Nodaway at Pattonsburg

Stewartsville at Polo

Maryville at Worth County 

DC West/Concordia at Bellevue West

DC West/Concordia vs. Omaha Bryan (at Bellevue West)

Wilber-Clatonia at Conestoga

Elkhorn South at Elkhorn

Millard South at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln East at Millard West

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West

Omaha Westside at Omaha Marian