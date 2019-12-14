KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's another busy Saturday in KMAland with plenty of basketball and lots of wrestling on the slate, including the Riverside Invitational in Oakland on KMA-FM 99.1.

View the full slate below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda at Shenandoah (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell at Moravia (G/B)

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll (G/B)

Red Oak at Treynor (G)

Griswold at Red Oak (B)

Creston vs. Gallatin (B) at Trenton

Heartland Christian at Essex (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Central Decatur vs. Wooward-Granger (B) at Wells Fargo Arena

Davis County at Wayne (G/B)

Ames at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sioux City East at South Sioux City (G/B)

Western Christian at Le Mars (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Albia (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Cardinal (G/B)

Alburnett at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair at Norris (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Syracuse at Raymond Central (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Freeman at Conestoga (G/B)

Metro Conference

Bellevue East at Bellevue West (G/B)

Westside at Papillion-La Vista South (G/B)

Omaha Marian at Papillion- La Vista (G)

Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista (B)

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Bennington at Omaha Gross Catholic (G/B)

Elkhorn at Boys Town (B)

Plattsmouth at Schuyler (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville (G/B)

Mead at Douglas County West (G)

Omaha Concordia at Douglas County West (B)

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder at Wahoo (B)

Pawnee City at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Malcolm at Cross County (G/B)

Sandy Creek at Friend (G/B)

Southern at Deshler (G/B)

Tri County at Centennial (G/B)

Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star (G/B)

Norfolk at Millard West (G/B)

Millard South at Kearney (G/B)

Millard North at Lincoln Southwest (G)

Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Benson (G/B)

Fremont at Omaha Bryan (G/B)

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke (G/B)

Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest (G/B)

Omaha South at Grand Island (G/B)

Omaha Central at Lincoln High (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Lenox Tournament

Riverside Tournament On KMA-FM 99.1, 2:00 PM

Boys Town Tournament (Harlan)

Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at Mid-America Center

Ankeny Centennial Tournament

Sibley-Ocheyedan Tournament

Knoxville Tournament

Polo (MO) Duals Tournament (East Atchison, Rock Port)

Crete (NE) Tournament

North Bend Central (NE) Tournament

Sabetha (KS) Duals Tournament (Auburn)