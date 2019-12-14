(KMAland) -- It's another busy Saturday in KMAland with plenty of basketball and lots of wrestling on the slate, including the Riverside Invitational in Oakland on KMA-FM 99.1.
View the full slate below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Shenandoah (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Moravia (G/B)
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll (G/B)
Red Oak at Treynor (G)
Griswold at Red Oak (B)
Creston vs. Gallatin (B) at Trenton
Heartland Christian at Essex (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Central Decatur vs. Wooward-Granger (B) at Wells Fargo Arena
Davis County at Wayne (G/B)
Ames at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sioux City East at South Sioux City (G/B)
Western Christian at Le Mars (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Albia (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Cardinal (G/B)
Alburnett at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair at Norris (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse at Raymond Central (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Freeman at Conestoga (G/B)
Metro Conference
Bellevue East at Bellevue West (G/B)
Westside at Papillion-La Vista South (G/B)
Omaha Marian at Papillion- La Vista (G)
Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista (B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington at Omaha Gross Catholic (G/B)
Elkhorn at Boys Town (B)
Plattsmouth at Schuyler (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville (G/B)
Mead at Douglas County West (G)
Omaha Concordia at Douglas County West (B)
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder at Wahoo (B)
Pawnee City at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Malcolm at Cross County (G/B)
Sandy Creek at Friend (G/B)
Southern at Deshler (G/B)
Tri County at Centennial (G/B)
Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star (G/B)
Norfolk at Millard West (G/B)
Millard South at Kearney (G/B)
Millard North at Lincoln Southwest (G)
Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Benson (G/B)
Fremont at Omaha Bryan (G/B)
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke (G/B)
Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest (G/B)
Omaha South at Grand Island (G/B)
Omaha Central at Lincoln High (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Lenox Tournament
Riverside Tournament On KMA-FM 99.1, 2:00 PM
Boys Town Tournament (Harlan)
Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at Mid-America Center
Ankeny Centennial Tournament
Sibley-Ocheyedan Tournament
Knoxville Tournament
Polo (MO) Duals Tournament (East Atchison, Rock Port)
Crete (NE) Tournament
North Bend Central (NE) Tournament
Sabetha (KS) Duals Tournament (Auburn)