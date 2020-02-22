(KMAland) -- Regional finals and semifinals in Iowa, district first round play in Missouri and district final action in Nebraska are joined by the finale of the wrestling season in all three states, including live coverage on KMA Radio from Des Moines.
Also, KMA Sports has the 3A regional final between Red Oak and Creston from Corning on FM 99.1, and the Harlan/Glenwood regional semifinal in 4A hits the KMAX-Stream. View the complete schedule for Saturday below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Iowa Girls Tournament Trail
Class 3A Regional Finals
No. 4 Red Oak vs. Creston at Southwest Valley, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
No. 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. No. 11 Cherokee at MOC-Floyd Valley, 5:00 PM
No. 2 Clear Lake vs. No. 7 Okoboji at Algona, 5:00 PM
No. 6 Roland-Story vs. Jesup at BCLUW, 7:00 PM
Waukon vs. No. 10 Davenport Assumption at Beckman Catholic, 5:00 PM
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford vs. No. 12 Monticello at Center Point-Urbana, 4:00 PM
No. 5 North Polk vs. No. 14 West Liberty at Grinnell, 4:00 PM
No. 9 Des Moines Christian vs. Central Lee at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 5:00 PM
Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals
Harlan at No. 3 Glenwood On KMAX-Stream, 5:00 PM
Le Mars at Carroll, 5:00 PM
Class 4A Region 8 — Semifinals
Carlisle at No. 7 Lewis Central
Dallas Center-Grimes at No. 13 ADM
Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Des Moines Lincoln at No. 2 Dowling Catholic, 5:00 PM
Des Moines Roosevelt at No. 15 Sioux City East, 5:00 PM
Class 5A Region 3 — Semifinals
Ankeny at No. 14 Abraham Lincoln, 5:00 PM
Marshalltown at No. 3 Johnston, 5:00 PM
Class 5A Region 4 — Semifinals
Sioux City West at No. 13 Ames, 5:00 PM
Fort Dodge at No. 4 Waukee, 5:00 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Missouri Girls Tournament Trail
Class 1 District 16 at Albany — First Round
Worth County vs. West Nodaway, 11:00 AM
Albany vs. North Nodaway, 12:15 PM
Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway, 1:30 PM
Platte Valley vs. Rock Port, 2:45 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail
Class B District Finals
Waverly at Crete, 1:00 PM
Holdrege at Beatrice, 3:00 PM
Skutt Catholic at Bennington, 2:00 PM
Omaha Mercy at Northwest, 4:00 PM
Blair at Sidney, 2:00 PM MT
Gross Catholic at Scottsbluff, 1:00 PM MT
Norris at York, 4:00 PM
Hastings at Platteview, 1:00 PM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic (B)
Metro Conference
Omaha Benson at Omaha North (G/B)
Omaha Central at Westside (B)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Grand Island at Elkhorn South (B)
Gretna at Kearney (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Day 3 at Iowa State Wrestling Tournament On KMA 960, 10:00 AM & 6:05 PM
Day 3 at Missouri State Wrestling Tournament
Day 3 at Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament