KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Hawkeye Ten Conference wrestling tournament highlights a busy Saturday of KMAland action. Hear the finals on KMA 960.

Check out the full Saturday slate below.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Red Oak

East Mills Tournament  

ACGC Tournament

Audubon Tournament

Maryville Tournament

Roland-Story Tournament

Roncalli Catholic Tournament

Kingsley-Pierson Tournament

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at Elkhorn

Douglas County West Tournament

Raymond Central Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament (at Moulton-Udell)

Championship:

Championship: Lamoni vs. Ankeny Christian Academy, 7:30 PM (B)

Consolation:

Consolation: Seymour vs. Murray, 4:00 PM (B)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Atlantic vs. Des Moines Lincoln (B) at Wells Fargo Arena

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City East at Lewis Central (G/B)

Des Moines Christian at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at AHSTW (B)

Earlham at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at West Marshall (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Western Christian (G/B)

Indianola at Sioux City West (G)

Heartland Christian vs. Brownell Talbot (G), 6:00 PM at SCC-Lincoln – Frontier Conference Tournament Championship

Heartland Christian vs. College View Acadmey (B), 1:00 PM at SCC-Lincoln – Frontier Conference Tournament Consolation Final

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Championship: Rock Port vs. East Atchison (B), 8:00 PM

Third Place: North Nodaway vs. Rock Port (G), 6:30 PM

Consolation: Worth County vs. St. Joseph Christian (B), 5:00 PM

North Platte Tournament

Championship: Platte Valley vs. Mid-Buchanan (G), 12:30 PM

Championship: Platte Valley vs. Mid-Buchanan (B), 2:00 PM

Third Place: Plattsburg vs. Mound City (B), 11:00 AM

Cameron Tournament

Championship: Maryville vs. Smithville (G), 12:30 PM

Championship: Maryville vs. Chillicothe (B), 1:45 PM

Third Place: Cameron vs. Cameron (G), 10:00 AM

Third Place: Smithville vs. Lawson (B), 11:15 AM

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Arlington)

Championship: Syracuse vs. Wahoo (G), 4:30 PM

Championship:

Third Place: Arlington vs. Platteview (G), 1:00 PM

Third Place

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Louisville at Johnson County Central (G), 4:00 PM

Conestoga at Auburn (G), 1:00 PM

Palmyra at Mead (G), 5:00 PM

Weeping Water at Conestoga (B), 4:00 PM

Louisville at Johnson County Central (B), 5:30 PM

Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock (B), 1:00 PM

Pioneer Conference

Pawnee City at Tri County (G/B)

Metro Conference

Westside at Bellevue East (G/B)

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Northwest (G/B)

Bellevue West at Omaha Bryan (G/B)

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City (B)

Lincoln Pius X at Elkhorn South (G/B)

Millard West at Lincoln East (G/B)

Omaha South at Lincoln Southwest (G/B)

Lincoln Southeast at Millard North (G/B)

Omaha Benson at Grand Island (G/B)

Omaha Marian at Kearney (G)

Creighton Prep at Kearney (B)

Lincoln High at Omaha Burke (G/B)

Lincoln Northeast at Gretna (G/B)

Lincoln North Star at Millard South (G/B)

Norfolk at Omaha Central (G/B)

Omaha North at Fremont (G/B)

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Creston

Le Mars Tournament

Lamoni/Central Decatur at Mount Ayr