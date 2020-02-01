(KMAland) -- The Hawkeye Ten Conference wrestling tournament highlights a busy Saturday of KMAland action. Hear the finals on KMA 960.
Check out the full Saturday slate below.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Red Oak
East Mills Tournament
ACGC Tournament
Audubon Tournament
Maryville Tournament
Roland-Story Tournament
Roncalli Catholic Tournament
Kingsley-Pierson Tournament
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at Elkhorn
Douglas County West Tournament
Raymond Central Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament (at Moulton-Udell)
Championship:
Championship: Lamoni vs. Ankeny Christian Academy, 7:30 PM (B)
Consolation:
Consolation: Seymour vs. Murray, 4:00 PM (B)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Atlantic vs. Des Moines Lincoln (B) at Wells Fargo Arena
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Sioux City East at Lewis Central (G/B)
Des Moines Christian at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at AHSTW (B)
Earlham at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at West Marshall (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Western Christian (G/B)
Indianola at Sioux City West (G)
Heartland Christian vs. Brownell Talbot (G), 6:00 PM at SCC-Lincoln – Frontier Conference Tournament Championship
Heartland Christian vs. College View Acadmey (B), 1:00 PM at SCC-Lincoln – Frontier Conference Tournament Consolation Final
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Championship: Rock Port vs. East Atchison (B), 8:00 PM
Third Place: North Nodaway vs. Rock Port (G), 6:30 PM
Consolation: Worth County vs. St. Joseph Christian (B), 5:00 PM
North Platte Tournament
Championship: Platte Valley vs. Mid-Buchanan (G), 12:30 PM
Championship: Platte Valley vs. Mid-Buchanan (B), 2:00 PM
Third Place: Plattsburg vs. Mound City (B), 11:00 AM
Cameron Tournament
Championship: Maryville vs. Smithville (G), 12:30 PM
Championship: Maryville vs. Chillicothe (B), 1:45 PM
Third Place: Cameron vs. Cameron (G), 10:00 AM
Third Place: Smithville vs. Lawson (B), 11:15 AM
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Arlington)
Championship: Syracuse vs. Wahoo (G), 4:30 PM
Championship:
Third Place: Arlington vs. Platteview (G), 1:00 PM
Third Place
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Louisville at Johnson County Central (G), 4:00 PM
Conestoga at Auburn (G), 1:00 PM
Palmyra at Mead (G), 5:00 PM
Weeping Water at Conestoga (B), 4:00 PM
Louisville at Johnson County Central (B), 5:30 PM
Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock (B), 1:00 PM
Pioneer Conference
Pawnee City at Tri County (G/B)
Metro Conference
Westside at Bellevue East (G/B)
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Northwest (G/B)
Bellevue West at Omaha Bryan (G/B)
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City (B)
Lincoln Pius X at Elkhorn South (G/B)
Millard West at Lincoln East (G/B)
Omaha South at Lincoln Southwest (G/B)
Lincoln Southeast at Millard North (G/B)
Omaha Benson at Grand Island (G/B)
Omaha Marian at Kearney (G)
Creighton Prep at Kearney (B)
Lincoln High at Omaha Burke (G/B)
Lincoln Northeast at Gretna (G/B)
Lincoln North Star at Millard South (G/B)
Norfolk at Omaha Central (G/B)
Omaha North at Fremont (G/B)
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Creston
Le Mars Tournament
Lamoni/Central Decatur at Mount Ayr