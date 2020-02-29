(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has five broadcasts on four stations with trips to state on the line in all five today.
On the slate today is Iowa boys substate finals in 1A and 2A, Missouri girls and boys district finals, Nebraska boys district championships and more. View the full slate below.
IOWA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1A Substate Finals
8: St. Albert vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen (at MVAOCOU), 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream 1
7: Mount Ayr vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (at Creston), 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
5: Nodaway Valley vs. Montezuma (at Knoxville), 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream 2
6: Ankeny Christian vs. West Fork (at Nevada), 7:00 PM
1: South O’Brien vs. Bishop Garrigan (at Spencer), 7:00 PM
2: Lake Mills vs. Turkey Valley (at Charles City), 7:00 PM
3: Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Wapsie Valley (at CR Prairie), 7:00 PM
4: Springville vs. Pekin (at Iowa City West), 7:00 PM
Class 2A Substate Finals
8: Treynor vs. Panorama (at Abraham Lincoln), 7:00 PM On KMA 960
1: West Sioux vs. South Central Calhoun (at Cherokee), 7:00 PM
2: Boyden-Hull vs. West Lyon (at MOC-Floyd Valley), 7:00 PM
3: Forest City vs. North Linn (at Cedar Falls), 7:00 PM
4: Beckman Catholic vs. Monticello (at West Delaware), 7:00 PM
5: Camanche vs. West Burlington (at Muscatine), 7:00 PM
6: Albia vs. Woodward-Granger (at WDM Valley), 7:00 PM
7: Pella Christian vs. South Hamilton (at Marshalltown), 7:00 PM
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 2 District 16 Final (at Gower)
East Atchison vs. East Buchanan, 1:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 4 District 16 First Round (at Kearney)
Platte County vs. Savannah, 4:30 PM
Benton vs. Lafayette, 1:00 PM
MISSOURI BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1 District 15 Final (at King City)
Mound City vs. Stewartsville, 2:00 PM
Class 3 District 16 Final (at Cameron)
Central (Kansas City) vs. Maryville, 2:00 PM
Class 2 District 14 Final (at Chillicothe)
Chillicothe vs. Richmond, 6:45 PM
Class 4 District 16 First Round (at Kearney)
Platte County vs. Smithville, 6:15 PM
Benton vs. Savannah, 2:45 PM
NEBRASKA BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class B District Finals
1: Aurora at Skutt Catholic, 3:00 PM
2: Crete at Hastings, 2:00 PM
3: Waverly at Scottsbluff, 3:00 PM
4: Platteview at Wahoo, 4:00 PM
5: Lexington at Alliance, 5:00 PM
6: Northwest at Mount Michael Benedictine, 3:00 PM
7: Beatrice at Roncalli Catholic, 1:00 PM
8: Bennington at Norris, 2:00 PM
Class C1 District Finals
3: Lincoln Christian vs. Fort Calhoun (at Elkhorn South), 6:00 PM
6: Ogallala vs. Battle Creek (at Grand Island), 3:00 PM
7: Wayne vs. Mitchell (at Lexington), 3:30 PM
Class C2 District Finals
5: Ponca vs. Amherst (at Boone Central), 3:00 PM
6: Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Palmyra (at Oakland-Craig), 3:00 PM
Class D2 District Finals
2: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Sioux County (at Cozad), 3:00 PM
3: Loomis vs. Lawrence-Nelson (at Minden), 3:00 PM
4: Mullen vs. Exeter-Milligan (at Lexington), 6:00 PM
Class A District 1 Semifinals
Norfolk at Bellevue West, 6:00 PM
North Platte at Lincoln Southeast, 3:30 PM
Class A District 2 Semifinals
Lincoln Southwest at Millard North, 7:00 PM
Columbus at Kearney, 7:00 PM
Class A District 3 Semifinals
Elkhorn South at Omaha Central, 1:00 PM
Gretna at Lincoln North Star, 5:00 PM
Class A District 4 Semifinals
Omaha North at Westside, 5:00 PM
Millard North at Papillion-LaVista, 5:00 PM
Class A District 5 Semifinals
Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-LaVista South, 6:00 PM
Millard West at Elkhorn, 5:00 PM
Class A District 6 Semifinals
Lincoln East at Creighton Prep, 5:00 PM
Bellevue East at Grand Island, 7:00 PM
Class A District 7 Semifianls
Omaha Benson at Omaha South, 6:00 PM
Omaha Burke at Lincoln Pius X, 3:00 PM